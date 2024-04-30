The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Dharamshala, announced the Class 10 and 12 results on Tuesday, April 30 at 11:30 am. Students can check their results at the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), Dharamshala, announced the Class 10 and 12 results on Tuesday, April 30 at 11:30 am. Students can download their scorecard from the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Essential credentials needed to download results include roll number, application number, and registration number.

Also read: UK Board Result 2024: Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th to be OUT soon, direct link to check result Priyanshu Rawat from Gangolihat secured Rank 1 in the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 examination this year with 100 percentile score. The overall pass percentage was registered at 89.14 percent for UBSE Class 10 exam 2024. The UBSE conducted the board exams between February 27 and March 16, in pen-paper mode. As many as 90 thousand students appeared in the UBSE board exam 2024, which took place in single shift from 10 am to 1 pm at over 1228 exam centres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The overall pass percentage in Class 12 stood at 82.63 percent this year. Piyush Kholiya, Vivekanand IC, and Kanchan Joshi secured top rank in the UK Board Result 2024 Class 12 with 97.6 percent marks.

Also read: UBSE Board result 2024: Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results to be out on THIS date at ubse.uk.gov.in. Check details Class 12 gender-wise performance Boys pass percentage: 78.97%

Girls pass percentage: 85.96% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: PSEB Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Punjab Board to declare results today; How to check, time, direct link here How to download UK Board Result online? Follow the below mentioned steps to view and download the UBSE UK Board Result 2024.

Step 1: Visit the UBSE official website at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, lick on the ‘UK Board Result 2024 10th or 12th’ link {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click non submit

Step 4: The Uttarakhand Board Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check UK Board Result via SMS? Follow the below mentioned steps to check the UBSE UK Board Result 2024.

Step 1: Open the SMS application.

Step 2: Compose a new message. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Class 10 Results:

Step 3: Type UK10<space>Roll Number an

For Class 12 Results: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Type UT12<space>Roll number

Step 4: Send this SMS to 5676750

Step 5: The UBSE Results 2024 will be sent by the Uttarakhand Board on the same number {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!