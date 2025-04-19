Live Updates

UK Board Result 2025 LIVE: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 result to be declared today at uaresults.nic.in

UK Board Result 2025 LIVE: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 will be available for the students at the official websites of the UK board – ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Track LIVE updates here:

Updated19 Apr 2025, 09:14 AM IST
UK Board Result 2025 LIVE: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 result to be declared today at uaresults.nic.in
UK Board Result 2025 LIVE: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 result to be declared today at uaresults.nic.in(Hindustan Times)

UK Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to announce the UBSE board results for Class 10 and 12 today (April 19). Once the results are out, students will be able to check and download their scorecard on the official websites after entering their details.

The result will be available for the students at the official websites of the UK board – ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The result will be made available by the UBSE board through a press conference, the Indian Express reported.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on UK Board Result 2025.

Follow updates here:
19 Apr 2025, 09:14 AM IST

UK Board Result 2025 LIVE: How to check results?

Visit the official website: ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the ‘Examination Result’ link on the homepage.

Choose:

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2025

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2025

Enter your details such as:

Roll number

Date of birth

Registration/application number (if required)

Click on ‘Submit’ or ‘View Results’.

19 Apr 2025, 09:03 AM IST

UK Board Result 2025 LIVE: Here is the official link to check result for Class 12th Result

Uttarakhand UK Board 12th Result 2025 link here.

19 Apr 2025, 08:55 AM IST

UK Board Result 2025 LIVE: What is the result timing?

The Uttarakhand Board has confirmed that the results for Class 10 and Class 12 will be released on April 19 at 11:00 AM.

19 Apr 2025, 08:51 AM IST

UK Board Result 2025 LIVE: Where to check Uttarakhand Board Result? Check UBSE direct link here

UK Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Uttarakhand Board Result will be available at the official websites of the UK board – ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in

UK Board Result 2025 LIVE: Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 result to be declared today at uaresults.nic.in
