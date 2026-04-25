UK Board Result 2026 Live: UBSE 10th, 12th marksheet release today at ubse.uk.gov.in; link to activate at 10 AM

UK Board Result 2026 Live: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all prepared to declare the UK Board 10th and 12th Result today — 25 April at 10:00 AM. The results will be announced in a press conference and at the same time the board will activate the result official link on the website. Students who appeared for High School and Intermediate exams can check Uttarakhand Board result at ubse.uk.gov.in.

Direct link for UK Board 10th Result 2026

Direct link for UK Board 12th Result 2026

Other official websites to check UK Board result are listed below:

uaresults.nic.in 2026

ubse.co.in/result/

results.digilocker.gov.in

https://-12th-result.indiaresults.com

https://-10th-result.indiaresults.com

Earlier, the board confirmed the exact date and time of result announcement. Students will need their roll number to access scorecard. This year, Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th exams began on 21 February and concluded on 20 March. Students can also check their Class 10 and 12 result through SMS, DigiLocker and UK Board Result 2026 application.

Catch all UK Board Result 2026 Live Updates here