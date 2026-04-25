UK Board Result 2026 Live: UBSE 10th, 12th marksheet release today at ubse.uk.gov.in; link to activate at 10 AM

UK Board Result 2026 Live: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all prepared to declare the UK Board 10th and 12th Result today — 25 April at 10:00 AM. The results will be announced in a press conference and at the same time the board will activate the result official link on the website. Students who appeared for High School and Intermediate exams can check Uttarakhand Board result at ubse.uk.gov.in.
Direct link for UK Board 10th Result 2026
Direct link for UK Board 12th Result 2026
Other official websites to check UK Board result are listed below:
Earlier, the board confirmed the exact date and time of result announcement. Students will need their roll number to access scorecard. This year, Uttarakhand Board 10th and 12th exams began on 21 February and concluded on 20 March. Students can also check their Class 10 and 12 result through SMS, DigiLocker and UK Board Result 2026 application.
Catch all UK Board Result 2026 Live Updates here
Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted the UK 10th, 12th exams for over 2 lakh students. A total of 2,15,252 students appeared for the UK Board exams.
High School (Class 10): 1,12,266 students
Intermediate (Class 12): 1,02,986 students
To qualify the UK Board exams, students must score a minimum of 33% marks in aggregate andin each subject, including theory and practical exams.
Name of the student
Roll number
Date of birth
School name
Subject-wise marks
Total marks secured
Division
Qualifying status
Steps to check UBSE 10th, 12th results via SMS are provided below:
2026 — April 25, 10 AM
2025 — April 19, 11 AM
2024 — April 30, 11 AM
2023 — May 25, 11 AM
Students need to follow the below mentioned steps to check Uttarakhand Board result:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, locate ‘High School Board Result 2026’ or and Intermediate Board Result 2026’ link under Board exam drop down list.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on the 'Get Result'.
Step 4: UK Board result 2026 will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.