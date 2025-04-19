UK Board Result 2025 10th, 12th Direct Link: How to check scorecard at ubse.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced the UBSE board results for Class 10 and 12 at 11 AM today (April 19). The results are available for the students at the official websites of the UK board – ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.
Direct link to UK Class 10, 12 board results
The pass percentage of UK board Class 10 is 90.77 per cent. Meanwhile, the pass percentage in the UBSE 12th exam is 83.23 per cent.
Follow the steps below to access your Uttarakhand Board exam results:
1. Visit the official website: ubse.uk.gov.in
2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination Result’ link.
Choose either:
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2025
Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2025
3. Enter the required details, including:
Roll number
Date of birth
Registration/Application number
4. Click on ‘Submit’ or ‘view results’
The pass percentage of girls is better than that of boys in the Class 10 and 12 final board examination.
UBSE 12th results 2025:
Boys: 80.10 per cent pass
Girls: 86.20 per cent pass
UBSE 10th results 2025:
Boys: 88.20 per cent pass
Girls: 93.23 per cent pass.
A total of 90.77% of students have successfully passed the UBSE Class 10 exam for the year 2025, marking a strong performance by students across Uttarakhand.
Check the division-wise result for UK board result 2025 Class 10:
No of students with 1st division: 30681
No of students with 2nd division: 41966
No of students with 3rd division: 14631
Two students shared the first rank for the UK board 10th exam this year
First Division: 41,290
Second Division: 38,536
Third Division: 415
2. Keshav Bhatt, Komal Kumari
3. Ayush Singh Rawat
Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates