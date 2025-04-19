UK Board Result 2025 10th, 12th Direct Link: How to check scorecard at ubse.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced the UBSE board results for Class 10 and 12 at 11 AM today (April 19). The results are available for the students at the official websites of the UK board – ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

Direct link to UK Class 10, 12 board results

The pass percentage of UK board Class 10 is 90.77 per cent. Meanwhile, the pass percentage in the UBSE 12th exam is 83.23 per cent.

How to check scrorecards Follow the steps below to access your Uttarakhand Board exam results:

1. Visit the official website: ubse.uk.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Examination Result’ link.

Choose either:

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result 2025

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result 2025

3. Enter the required details, including:

Roll number

Date of birth

Registration/Application number

4. Click on ‘Submit’ or ‘view results’

Girls outshine boys The pass percentage of girls is better than that of boys in the Class 10 and 12 final board examination.

UBSE 12th results 2025:

Boys: 80.10 per cent pass

Girls: 86.20 per cent pass

UBSE 10th results 2025:

Boys: 88.20 per cent pass

Girls: 93.23 per cent pass.

A total of 90.77% of students have successfully passed the UBSE Class 10 exam for the year 2025, marking a strong performance by students across Uttarakhand.

Class 10 division-wise performance Check the division-wise result for UK board result 2025 Class 10:

No of students with 1st division: 30681

No of students with 2nd division: 41966

No of students with 3rd division: 14631

Two students shared the first rank for the UK board 10th exam this year

Kamal Singh Chauhan of Vivekanand Vmic Mandalshera, Bageshwar Jatin Joshi of Hgs Svm Ic Kusumkhera, Haldwani, Nainital Class 12th division-wise performance First Division: 41,290

Second Division: 38,536

Third Division: 415

UK Board Class 12th Toppers List Out Anushka Rana 2. Keshav Bhatt, Komal Kumari