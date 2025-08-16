UK visa applications from Indian students & workers fall sharply due to stricter scrutiny & immigration policy changes

After the United States tightened its visa rules, immigration policy changes in the United Kingdom have resulted in sharp fall in applications from Indian students and workers.

In the Skilled Worker visa category, applications, which hovered at around 6,000 per month until 2024, dropped to 4,900 in July 2025, data from the UK Home Office showed.

Also Read | Amid US visa delays under Trump administration, students turn to UK and Asia

In the Health and Care Worker category, applications, which peaked at 18,300 in August 2023, have plunged to just 1,300 in July 2025, while applications from dependants also plunged from 23,300 to 4,900 over the same period.

The steep decline in visa applications follows stricter scrutiny of employers in the health care and other sectors, compliance checks, and policy changes implemented in Spring 2024.

Indian students migration Indian students migration has also been affected due to the policy changes in January 2024.

The number of sponsored study visa applications from main applicants stood at 428,900 in the year ending July 2025, down 3% a year ago. Applications from student dependants slumped 86% after the new rules restricted dependants to postgraduate research students or those with government-funded scholarships.

Family visa numbers The number of family visa applications stood at 8,100 in July 2025, up from 7,500 in December 2023, but down from 12,700 in April 2024.

Also Read | Amid US visa delays under Trump administration, students turn to UK and Asia

Temporary work visas Under the temporary work visa category, the Youth Mobility Scheme saw a 10% fall in visa applications to 22,200 in the year ending July 2025, while Seasonal Worker visas rose 9% to 38,600, constrained by annual quotas.

Visa applications may fall further In July, the UK government had published a sweeping Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules.

The new measures target the Skilled Worker route, which is the pathway for migrant professionals.

For employers and licensed sponsors, the changes will likely have a significant impact on hiring strategies, visa processing, and long-term workforce planning.

According to the new rules, the minimum skills threshold for Skilled Worker roles will rise substantially. All roles must now be at RQF Level 6 —equivalent to a bachelor’s degree.