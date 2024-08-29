UK’s University of Southampton becomes first foreign varsity to set up India campus under NEP

  • University of Southampton becomes first foreign university to set up campus in India under NEP.

Updated29 Aug 2024, 07:06 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the handing over of Letter of Intent to the University of Southampton which will be establishing a campus in India under NEP 2020. UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar is also seen.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the handing over of Letter of Intent to the University of Southampton which will be establishing a campus in India under NEP 2020. UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar is also seen.(PTI)

The UK's University of Southampton will be setting-up India campus in Delhi-NCR, becomes the first foreign university to set up campus in the country under new National Education Policy

A Letter of Intent (LoI) issued to the University of Southampton (UoS) was handed over by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in an event held in New Delhi on Thursday, said the Ministry of Education.

“The University of Southampton has become the first UK university to be granted a licence by the Indian government to create a comprehensive campus in the country. The awarding of a licence from the University Grants Commission now paves the way for planning to progress,” said the Varsity in a statement.

In his address, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed confidence that such endeavors will further make their youth work ready and foster a spirit of global understanding and cooperation.

He also highlighted that the initiative will help establish a strong interactional footprint of brand India in the educational sphere. 

In a post on X, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said this initiative is a foot forward towards realising the goal of ‘internationalisation at home’ as envisioned in the NEP 2020.

“Establishment of campuses of foreign universities in India and Indian HEIs abroad is not just about expanding educational opportunities, it is about creating a vibrant ecosystem of research, knowledge exchange and global collaboration. Educational institutions across countries have a responsibility to produce “global citizens” with global ethos who can provide solutions to global challenges,” added Pradhan.

The Education Minister further added that India as a ‘Vishwa-Bandhu ’ is committed to fulfil its global responsibilities and build a brighter future for education, innovation and progress.

Professor Andrew Atherton, Vice-President International and Engagement, said that the University of Southampton Delhi will be the first comprehensive international campus in India. It will develop world-class, work-ready graduates with specialist and transferable skills that will enhance India’s fast-growing knowledge economy.

“The new University of Southampton campus will be a centre of world-class education and innovation. It will also give more British students the chance to have the incredible experience of living and studying in India,” said Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India.

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 07:06 PM IST
