UKSSC postpones exam for technical posts scheduled for Oct 12 after paper leak; third cancellation in 2 month

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Chairman GS Martolia announced that the examination for technical positions in the Agriculture Department, originally set for October 12, has been postponed. He stated that admit cards had not yet been issued for the exam, and it will no longer take place on the scheduled date. Around 600 candidates were expected to appear for this recruitment exam, which aimed to fill 20–25 vacancies.

‘Recommended to CBI for investigation of the cheating case’ Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to X and mentioned the decision was taken considering the investigation commission report. “The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has canceled the Graduate Level Recruitment Examination held on 21 September in the interest of the students, taking an important decision. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the report of the investigation commission, so that the sanctity, transparency, and reliability of examinations in the state are maintained,” Dhami said.

He added, “This re-conducted examination will not affect the schedule of other examinations. Ensuring fair opportunities for every student in Uttarakhand and a trustworthy examination system is our priority. We have recommended to the CBI for the investigation of the cheating case; our government will not allow any tampering with the students' future and the trust of the parents.” Earlier incidents

The UKSSSC announced the cancellation of a graduate-level recruitment exam after allegations surfaced that the question paper had been leaked, according to officials. As per a report by PTI, UKSSC Chairman G S Martolia mentioned, “The graduate-level examination held on September 21 for recruitment to various government departments in the state has been cancelled.”

The examination will take place within three months, they mentioned, stating that the date will be declared soon. During the exam, three pages of the question paper were reportedly leaked from a center in Haridwar, sparking widespread uproar across the state.

Over one lakh candidates had taken part in the examination for 416 vacancies. In response to the alleged leak, job aspirants under the banner of the Uttarakhand Unemployed Union launched a large-scale protest, prompting the state government to recommend a CBI investigation into the incident. Khalid Malik, the prime suspect arrested in connection with the paper leak case of the graduate-level examination, revealed during interrogation that he had hidden his mobile phone at the exam centre a day prior to the test. On the day of the exam, he reportedly used the phone to take pictures of three pages of the question paper while in the washroom and then sent the images to his sister. Previously, the exam scheduled for October 5 for 45 positions, including Cooperative Inspector Class II and Assistant Development Officer (Cooperative), was also postponed. The commission explained that the decision was made in response to candidates’ requests and to provide additional time to enhance examination preparedness. (With inputs from PTI)