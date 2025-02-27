Education
CEO in the classroom: Colleges snap up c-suite execs in rankings race
Summary
- Some of the top posts in universities now include chief operating officer, chief technology officer, chief people and culture officer, and outreach and marketing head, designations more common in corporates. Some of the salaries are in the range of ₹2-3 crore.
Mumbai: Top private colleges and universities are snapping up seasoned executives and professors with global pedigrees in a race to ascend rankings and attract funding, heralding a new era of competitive internationalization.
