The admission counseling will be conducted in the order of merit based on the CUET scores, category wise intake and the admission criteria defined by the University of Hyderabad. As per the university, the notification of the shortlisted candidates will be done on 18 October after which the admission fee payment window will start. The last day for the payment of fees is 25 October. The admission letter will be issued on 27 October while the tentative commencement of classes is 1 November.