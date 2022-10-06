University of Hyderabad Admission: Application through CUET extended till 12 October; here's how to apply2 min read . 11:02 AM IST
- Eligible and interested candidates can now apply by visiting the official website i.e. uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in.
The University of Hyderabad has extended deadline for the application for the integrated postgraduate (PG) programme through Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 till 12 October.
The University of Hyderabad has extended deadline for the application for the integrated postgraduate (PG) programme through Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 till 12 October.
Eligible and interested candidates can now apply by visiting the official website i.e. uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in.
Eligible and interested candidates can now apply by visiting the official website i.e. uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in.
The Hyderabad University is providing admission in 16 integrated postgraduate courses to candidates who appeared in CUET UG exams this year. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announce the results of the CUET UG 2022 results on 16 September.
For the application process, students in the general category are required to pay ₹600 as a registration fee while EWS will have to pay ₹550.
The university will charge ₹400 for OBC-NCL category while the students belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories are required to pay ₹275 as a registration fee.
The list of the documents includes: 10th Certificate, 12th Certificate, Recent passport size photo, Scanned copy of signature, Transfer Certificate from the institution last studied, Category Certificate – SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PWD/DP (Wards of Defense personnel) certificates as applicable for candidates applying under reserved categories.
Here’s how to apply:
Click on official website of the University of Hyderabad i.e. uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in.
Click on the New Registration Link
Generate a new user ID and password.
Fill up the application form and upload all necessary documents in the prescribed format.
Submit the application fee and download it for future use.
The admission counseling will be conducted in the order of merit based on the CUET scores, category wise intake and the admission criteria defined by the University of Hyderabad. As per the university, the notification of the shortlisted candidates will be done on 18 October after which the admission fee payment window will start. The last day for the payment of fees is 25 October. The admission letter will be issued on 27 October while the tentative commencement of classes is 1 November.