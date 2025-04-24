UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 on April 25: Check timing, steps to download and direct link

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad on Thursday declared that they will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 on Friday, April 25.

According to the board, the results will be published at 12.30pm. The UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be available on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in after it is announced.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Date and time of announcement The UP Board 10th and 12th results 2025 will be published at 12.30 pm in the official websites.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to check results? Step 1: Open to official websites — upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 10 results 2025

Step 3: Enter the required credentials, including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and view the UP board result 2025 mark sheet

Step 5: Download it for future use.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Result on DigiLocker The results will also be available on DigiLocker. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Open the official result portal of DigiLocker in your mobile/computer browser at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'Board Results' section visible on the page.

Step 3: Select "Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education" (UP Board) from the list.

Step 4: Go to the section of exam year (2025), class (10th or 12th).

Enter roll number, class (10th or 12th), date of birth, and other details.

Step 5: Click on submit and check your result displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and keep a printout of the result.

Note: Candidates will need to register themselves first on DigiLocker to check their results.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to check results via SMS? To check UP Board 10th and 12th results 2025 offline via SMS, students will have to send a text message in the format “UP10 ROLLNUMBER” or “UP12 ROLLNUMBER” to 56263.