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UP Board 10th, 12th result date and time: UPMSP to release Class 10, 12 marksheet on 23 April — official notice here

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 results for 2026 will be announced on April 23 on upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. Around52 lakh students appeared for these exams.

Fareha Naaz
Updated22 Apr 2026, 02:18 PM IST
UP Board 10th, 12th result date and time: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release Class 10 and 12 results on 23 April.
UP Board 10th, 12th result date and time: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release Class 10 and 12 results on 23 April.
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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday announced that the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026 will be declared on 23 April. UPMSP's latest press release suggests that High School and Intermediate results will be announced at 4:00 pm on Thursday. The process of answer script assessment began on 18 March but was delayed due to a number of holidays.

Students who appeared for the UPSMSP Class 10 and 12 board examinations held between 18 February and 12 March 2026 can check their scorecard at upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

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Also Read | CBSE Class 12 result 2026 date: When will marksheet come OUT at results.cbse.nic

Other official websites:

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

This year, around 52 lakh students appeared for the UP Board examination, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students. A total of 249 evaluation centres were set up across the state, where around 150,000 examiners evaluated approximately 30 million answer sheets.

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How to check Class 10 and 12 UP Board Result 2026

Follow the steps given below to download Class 10 and 12 UP Board Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link.

Step 3: Enter details like class, roll number, year and school code to check result.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The UP Board Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 date: When and how to check KSEAB 10th marks memo

How to check Class 10 or 12 UP Board result 2026 via via DigiLocker

  • Log in using the Username and Password
  • Go to ‘Profile’ and sync the Aadhaar number
  • Navigate to the 'Education' category or search for ‘Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’
  • Select 'Class X Marksheet' or ‘Class XII Marksheet’
  • Enter roll number and select the passing year as 2026.
  • Click 'Get Document'.
  • Your digital marksheet will then be available in the 'Issued Documents' section of DigiLocker account.

How to check Class 10 or 12 UP Board result 2026 via SMS

For Class 12: Type UP12 [Roll Number] and send it to 56263

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For Class 10: Type UP10 [Roll Number] and send it to 56263

Details to check in UP Board scorecard

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad result will include the following details in the scorecard:

  • Student's name
  • Roll Number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks division/grade result status (Pass/Fail)
  • The UP Board results can also be accessed via Digilocker, Umang application and SMS.

According to an official release, the state set up 8,033 examination centres, comprising 596 government schools, 3,453 aided-government schools, and 3,984 self-financed schools. Among these, 18 districts were declared sensitive, 222 centres highly sensitive, and 683 sensitive. To strengthen the examination system, the state appointed 1,210 sector magistrates, and 427 zonal magistrates, in addition to centre administrators, external centre administrators and static magistrates for each centre.

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About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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