UP Board 10th, 12th result date and time: UPMSP to release Class 10, 12 marksheet on 23 April — official notice here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday announced that the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026 will be declared on 23 April. UPMSP's latest press release suggests that High School and Intermediate results will be announced at 4:00 pm on Thursday. The process of answer script assessment began on 18 March but was delayed due to a number of holidays.
Students who appeared for the UPSMSP Class 10 and 12 board examinations held between 18 February and 12 March 2026 can check their scorecard at upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.
Other official websites:
upresults.nic.in
results.upmsp.edu.in
This year, around 52 lakh students appeared for the UP Board examination, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students. A total of 249 evaluation centres were set up across the state, where around 150,000 examiners evaluated approximately 30 million answer sheets.
Follow the steps given below to download Class 10 and 12 UP Board Result 2026
Step 1: Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link.
Step 3: Enter details like class, roll number, year and school code to check result.
Step 4: Click on the submit button.
Step 5: The UP Board Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.
For Class 12: Type UP12 [Roll Number] and send it to 56263
For Class 10: Type UP10 [Roll Number] and send it to 56263
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad result will include the following details in the scorecard:
According to an official release, the state set up 8,033 examination centres, comprising 596 government schools, 3,453 aided-government schools, and 3,984 self-financed schools. Among these, 18 districts were declared sensitive, 222 centres highly sensitive, and 683 sensitive. To strengthen the examination system, the state appointed 1,210 sector magistrates, and 427 zonal magistrates, in addition to centre administrators, external centre administrators and static magistrates for each centre.