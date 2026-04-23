UP Board 10th, 12th result today at upmsp.edu.in: How to check scorecard at 4 PM; direct link here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026 today, 23 April. In a press release issued on 22 April, the education board said that the results will be announced in a press conference from Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad office in Prayagraj.
High School and Intermediate level examinations results will be declared at t 4:00 pm and the online link will be activated at the same time. The UP Board results can also be accessed via official website, Digilocker, Umang application and SMS. Students who appeared for the UPSMSP Class 10 and 12 board examinations this year will be able to check their scorecard at upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.
Official notice of UPMSP is given below:
This year, over 52 lakh students appeared for the UP Board examination, comprising 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students These exams were held between 18 February and 12 March 2026 and the process of answer script evaluation began on 18 March. However, the deadline to complete the assessment was missed due to a number of holidays.
Other official websites where students can check updates related to UP Board result is given below:
This year, around 52 lakh students appeared for the UP Board examination, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students. A total of 249 evaluation centres were set up across the state, where around 150,000 examiners evaluated approximately 30 million answer sheets.
To check and download Class 10 and 12 UP Board Result 2026, follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link.
Step 3: Enter details like class, roll number, year and school code to check result.
Step 4: Click on the submit button.
Step 5: The UP Board Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.
Follow the steps provided below to download Class 10 and 12 UP Board Result 2026 via DigiLocker
Step 1: Visit results.digilocker.gov.in or DigiLocker app. Log in using the Username and Password
Step 2: Go to ‘Profile’ and sync the mobile number
Step 3: Navigate to the 'Board Result' category and search for ‘Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’
Step 4: Select 'Class X Marksheet' or ‘Class XII Marksheet’
Step 5: Enter roll number and select the passing year as 2026.
Step 6: Click on 'Submit'. Your digital marksheet will then be available in the 'Issued Documents' section of DigiLocker account.
Step 1: Create a new message
Step 2: Type UP12 [Roll Number] — For Class 12
Type UP10 [Roll Number] — For Class 10
Step 3: Send it to 56263
Step 4: The result will be sent to the same mobile number
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad result will include the following details in the scorecard:
According to an official release, the state set up 8,033 examination centres, comprising 596 government schools, 3,453 aided-government schools, and 3,984 self-financed schools. Among these, 18 districts were declared sensitive, 222 centres highly sensitive, and 683 sensitive. To strengthen the examination system, the state appointed 1,210 sector magistrates, and 427 zonal magistrates, in addition to centre administrators, external centre administrators and static magistrates for each centre.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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