UP Board 10th, 12th result today at upmsp.edu.in: How to check scorecard at 4 PM; direct link here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026 today, 23 April. In a press release issued on 22 April, the education board said that the results will be announced in a press conference from Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad office in Prayagraj.

UP Board 10th, 12th result time High School and Intermediate level examinations results will be declared at t 4:00 pm and the online link will be activated at the same time. The UP Board results can also be accessed via official website, Digilocker, Umang application and SMS. Students who appeared for the UPSMSP Class 10 and 12 board examinations this year will be able to check their scorecard at upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

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Official notice of UPMSP is given below:

This year, over 52 lakh students appeared for the UP Board examination, comprising 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students These exams were held between 18 February and 12 March 2026 and the process of answer script evaluation began on 18 March. However, the deadline to complete the assessment was missed due to a number of holidays.

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Other official websites where students can check updates related to UP Board result is given below:

upresults.nic.in

upresults.upmsp.edu.in This year, around 52 lakh students appeared for the UP Board examination, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students. A total of 249 evaluation centres were set up across the state, where around 150,000 examiners evaluated approximately 30 million answer sheets.

How to check Class 10 and 12 UP Board Result 2026 To check and download Class 10 and 12 UP Board Result 2026, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link.

Step 3: Enter details like class, roll number, year and school code to check result.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

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Step 5: The UP Board Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 date: When and how to check KSEAB 10th marks memo

How to check Class 10 or 12 UP Board result 2026 via DigiLocker Follow the steps provided below to download Class 10 and 12 UP Board Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit results.digilocker.gov.in or DigiLocker app. Log in using the Username and Password

Step 2: Go to ‘Profile’ and sync the mobile number

Step 3: Navigate to the 'Board Result' category and search for ‘Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’

Step 4: Select 'Class X Marksheet' or ‘Class XII Marksheet’

Step 5: Enter roll number and select the passing year as 2026.

Step 6: Click on 'Submit'. Your digital marksheet will then be available in the 'Issued Documents' section of DigiLocker account.

How to check Class 10 or 12 UP Board result 2026 via SMS Step 1: Create a new message

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Step 2: Type UP12 [Roll Number] — For Class 12

Type UP10 [Roll Number] — For Class 10

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: The result will be sent to the same mobile number

Details to check in UP Board scorecard The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad result will include the following details in the scorecard:

Student's name

Roll Number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks division/grade result status (Pass/Fail) According to an official release, the state set up 8,033 examination centres, comprising 596 government schools, 3,453 aided-government schools, and 3,984 self-financed schools. Among these, 18 districts were declared sensitive, 222 centres highly sensitive, and 683 sensitive. To strengthen the examination system, the state appointed 1,210 sector magistrates, and 427 zonal magistrates, in addition to centre administrators, external centre administrators and static magistrates for each centre.

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