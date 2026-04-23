UP Board 10th Result Live: Results out at 4 pm; steps to check scores on upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th Result Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 board examination results today at 4 pm. The UP Board examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12. Students can check their results online on the UP Board’s official portal at results.upmsp.edu.in.
Step-by-step guide on how to check Class 10 results
To check and download the Class 10 and 12 UP Board Result 2026, follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link.
Step 3: Enter details such as class, roll number, year, and school code to check the result.
Step 4: Click on the submit button.
Step 5: The UP Board Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.
Direct link for UP Board 10th Result 2026
Checked your marksheet details carefully? Here’s what students must do next
Students should carefully verify key details on their marksheets, including their name, registration number, subject-wise marks, and total marks, as these documents are essential for securing admission to the next academic level.
They are also advised to keep a printed copy of their results for future use. Once officially released, the marksheets will be available for download via DigiLocker.
Catch all UP Board Class 10 result updates here
UP Board 10th Result Live: The UP Board Result 2026 is among the most eagerly awaited announcements this year, with over 27 lakh Class 10 students waiting for their scorecards. As one of the largest board exam result declarations in the country, it places considerable pressure on the result processing system.
Students will be able to check their UP Board Class 10 Result 2026 scorecards online once the results are announced. They need to visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at upmsp.edu.in and click on the Class 10 result link. After entering their roll number, school code, and other required details, the marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
Students can also check their results on Mint. Direct link here: Direct link for UP Board 10th Result 2026
UP Board 10th Result Live: Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and required credentials ready, as heavy traffic from over 52 lakh candidates may cause the official website to slow down or crash. In case of such issues, results can also be accessed through platforms like DigiLocker, and UMANG for quicker updates.
UP Board 10th Result Live: Students in areas with poor or unstable internet connectivity may face difficulties accessing their UP Board results online. In such cases, the board has provided an alternative option to check scores via SMS on mobile phones.
To receive your result through SMS, follow the steps below:
Class 12: Type UP12 Roll Number and send it to 56263
Class 10: Type UP10 Roll Number and send it to 56263
UP Board 10th Result Live: Students can access their scorecards on the websites listed below.
upresults.nic.in
results.upmsp.edu.in
upmsp.edu.in
results.digilocker.edu.in
Umang App
UP Board 10th Result Live: Nearly 54.37 lakh students who appeared for the UP Board examinations are awaiting their results this year. The Board will announce the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 simultaneously at 4 pm today, continuing its long-standing practice of releasing them together.
UP Board 10th Result Live: Students must note that the marksheet available online is only for immediate reference, and the hard copy of the marksheet provided by the respective schools is considered final. Schools will be distributing marksheets soon after the result is declared and students and parents will be called for UP Board marksheet 2026 collection as per the set timings.
UP Board 10th Result Live: In addition to the official website, Class 12 students will be able to download their digital marksheets via DigiLocker. Verified documents will be made available on the platform after the results are declared at 4 pm. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready.
UP Board 10th Result Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026 in a few hours at 4 PM
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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