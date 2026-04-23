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UP Board 10th Result Live: UPMSP 10th results declared; website crashes ahead of scorecard release

UP Board 10th Result Live: UPMSP to announce UP Board Class 10th Results 2026 today at 4 PM. Stay tuned for the direct result link, topper list, pass percentage, and step-by-step guide to download your marksheet.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated23 Apr 2026, 04:09:34 PM IST
UP Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Visit upmsp.edu.in to check scores
UP Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Visit upmsp.edu.in to check scores(PTI)

UP Board 10th Result Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the Class 10 board examination. The UP Board examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12. Students can check their results online on the UP Board’s official portal at results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step-by-step guide on how to check Class 10 results

To check and download the Class 10 and 12 UP Board Result 2026, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link.

Step 3: Enter details such as class, roll number, year, and school code to check the result.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The UP Board Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

Direct link for UP Board 10th Result 2026

Checked your marksheet details carefully? Here’s what students must do next

Students should carefully verify key details on their marksheets, including their name, registration number, subject-wise marks, and total marks, as these documents are essential for securing admission to the next academic level.

They are also advised to keep a printed copy of their results for future use. Once officially released, the marksheets will be available for download via DigiLocker.

Catch all UP Board Class 10 result updates here

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Follow updates here:
23 Apr 2026, 04:09:33 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result Live: Result declared

The UP board Class 10 results are declared.

23 Apr 2026, 04:03:48 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result Live: UPMSP site down

UP Board 10th Result Live: Ahead of results, UPMSP site was down.

UPMSP site down.
23 Apr 2026, 03:54:00 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result Live: How to check marks?

UP Board 10th Result Live: Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps outlined below.

1. Go to the official UP Board results website at upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the “UP Board Result 2026” link on the homepage.

3. You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login details.

4. Submit the information to view your result.

5. Once displayed, check all the details carefully and download the page.

6. Take a printout for future reference.

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23 Apr 2026, 03:48:14 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result Live: How to check your result via SMS

UP Board 10th Result Live: Class 12: Type UP12 Roll Number and send it to 56263

Class 10:Type UP10 Roll Number and send it to 56263

23 Apr 2026, 03:45:46 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result Live: Beware of fake websites, check scores safely

UP Board 10th Result Live: Students awaiting the UP Board Class 10 Result 2026 are advised to check their scores only through reliable sources. Candidates should rely on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad as well as trusted platforms like LiveMint for accurate updates and result access.

23 Apr 2026, 03:40:48 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result Live: Over 27 lakh class 10 students await scorecards

UP Board 10th Result Live: The UP Board Result 2026 is among the most eagerly awaited announcements this year, with over 27 lakh Class 10 students waiting for their scorecards. As one of the largest board exam result declarations in the country, it places considerable pressure on the result processing system.

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23 Apr 2026, 03:35:59 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result Live: How to check scorecards

Students will be able to check their UP Board Class 10 Result 2026 scorecards online once the results are announced. They need to visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at upmsp.edu.in and click on the Class 10 result link. After entering their roll number, school code, and other required details, the marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also check their results on Mint. Direct link here: Direct link for UP Board 10th Result 2026

23 Apr 2026, 03:29:42 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result Live: 30 minutes left for result announcement

UP Board 10th Result Live: Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and required credentials ready, as heavy traffic from over 52 lakh candidates may cause the official website to slow down or crash. In case of such issues, results can also be accessed through platforms like DigiLocker, and UMANG for quicker updates.

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23 Apr 2026, 03:27:17 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result Live: No internet? Here’s how to check your scores easily

UP Board 10th Result Live: Students in areas with poor or unstable internet connectivity may face difficulties accessing their UP Board results online. In such cases, the board has provided an alternative option to check scores via SMS on mobile phones.

To receive your result through SMS, follow the steps below:

Class 12: Type UP12 Roll Number and send it to 56263

Class 10: Type UP10 Roll Number and send it to 56263

23 Apr 2026, 03:18:52 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result Live: Websites to access scorecards

UP Board 10th Result Live: Students can access their scorecards on the websites listed below.

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.digilocker.edu.in

Umang App

23 Apr 2026, 03:09:45 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result Live: Over 54 lakh students await UP Board results, Class 10 and 12 to be announced together at 4 pm

UP Board 10th Result Live: Nearly 54.37 lakh students who appeared for the UP Board examinations are awaiting their results this year. The Board will announce the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 simultaneously at 4 pm today, continuing its long-standing practice of releasing them together.

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23 Apr 2026, 03:05:42 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result Live: Schools to issue original marksheets after results

UP Board 10th Result Live: Students must note that the marksheet available online is only for immediate reference, and the hard copy of the marksheet provided by the respective schools is considered final. Schools will be distributing marksheets soon after the result is declared and students and parents will be called for UP Board marksheet 2026 collection as per the set timings.

23 Apr 2026, 03:00:58 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result Live: How to access DigiLocker marksheets after 4 PM?

UP Board 10th Result Live: In addition to the official website, Class 12 students will be able to download their digital marksheets via DigiLocker. Verified documents will be made available on the platform after the results are declared at 4 pm. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready.

23 Apr 2026, 02:56:15 PM IST

UP Board 10th Result Live: Result is now only a few hours away

UP Board 10th Result Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026 in a few hours at 4 PM

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