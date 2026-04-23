UP Board 10th Result Live: UPMSP 10th results declared; website crashes ahead of scorecard release

UP Board 10th Result Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the Class 10 board examination. The UP Board examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12. Students can check their results online on the UP Board’s official portal at results.upmsp.edu.in.

Step-by-step guide on how to check Class 10 results

To check and download the Class 10 and 12 UP Board Result 2026, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link.

Step 3: Enter details such as class, roll number, year, and school code to check the result.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The UP Board Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

Direct link for UP Board 10th Result 2026

Checked your marksheet details carefully? Here’s what students must do next

Students should carefully verify key details on their marksheets, including their name, registration number, subject-wise marks, and total marks, as these documents are essential for securing admission to the next academic level.

They are also advised to keep a printed copy of their results for future use. Once officially released, the marksheets will be available for download via DigiLocker.

Catch all UP Board Class 10 result updates here