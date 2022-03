The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to conduct board examinations for Class 10 and class 12 from 24 March. UPMSP released the official schedule for class10,12 board examinations on Tuesday.

The examinations will tentatively get over by 20 April for Class 12 and 11 April for class 10.

More than 50 lakh students are set to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations this year. Over 27.8 lakh students have registered for the UP Board Class 10 exams and 23.9 lakh students have enrolled for the UP board class 12 exams.

Earlier many parents and students had asked the board to cancel offline examinations owing to the Assembly elections being held. The state of Uttar Pradesh went in to Assembly polls in February. It was held in seven phases and the voting count will take place on 10 March.

A total of 8373 test centres have been established for conducting the UP board high school and intermediate examinations. The list of examination centres has been posted on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

Find below the dates for the Class 12 exams

24 March - Hindi

26 March - Geography

28 March - Home Science

30 March - Painting

1 April - Economics

4 April - Computer

6 April - English

8 April - Chemistry/History

11April - Physical Education

13 April - Math/Biology

15 April - Physics

18 April - Sociology

19 April - Sanskrit

20 April - Civics

Find below the dates for the Class 10 exams

24 March - Hindi

25 March - Home science

28 March - Painting

30 March - Computer

1 April - English

4 April - Social Science

6 April - Science

8 April - Sanskrit

11 April - Mathematics

