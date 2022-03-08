UP board announces schedule for class 10, 12 board exam. Check details here

UP board announces schedule for class 10, 12 board exam. Check details here2 min read . 08:05 PM IST
- The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to conduct board examinations for Class 10 and class 12 from 24 March
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to conduct board examinations for Class 10 and class 12 from 24 March. UPMSP released the official schedule for class10,12 board examinations on Tuesday.
Candidates are advised to check the official site upmsp.edu.in to check on latest updates.
The examinations will tentatively get over by 20 April for Class 12 and 11 April for class 10.
More than 50 lakh students are set to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations this year. Over 27.8 lakh students have registered for the UP Board Class 10 exams and 23.9 lakh students have enrolled for the UP board class 12 exams.
Earlier many parents and students had asked the board to cancel offline examinations owing to the Assembly elections being held. The state of Uttar Pradesh went in to Assembly polls in February. It was held in seven phases and the voting count will take place on 10 March.
A total of 8373 test centres have been established for conducting the UP board high school and intermediate examinations. The list of examination centres has been posted on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.
Find below the dates for the Class 12 exams
24 March - Hindi
26 March - Geography
28 March - Home Science
30 March - Painting
1 April - Economics
4 April - Computer
6 April - English
8 April - Chemistry/History
11April - Physical Education
13 April - Math/Biology
15 April - Physics
18 April - Sociology
19 April - Sanskrit
20 April - Civics
Find below the dates for the Class 10 exams
24 March - Hindi
25 March - Home science
28 March - Painting
30 March - Computer
1 April - English
4 April - Social Science
6 April - Science
8 April - Sanskrit
11 April - Mathematics
