Uttar Pradesh board cancelled examinations in twenty four districts on the 6th day of ongoing high school and intermediate examinations-2022, following an English paper leak in Ballia district. The English examination was scheduled to be held from 2pm to 5.15 pm in the second shift across 75 districts of the state.

The fresh date for the Intermediate English exam to be held in these 24 districts would be announced soon

As many as 51,92,689 students, including 27,81,654 of high school and 24,11,035 of intermediate, are registered to appear in the UP Board Examinations-2022.

The board took immediate charge of the situations and cancelled the Intermediate English exam in twenty four districts on the basis of suspected leak of the paper. The board, however, decided to continue with the examination in other districts.

Vinay Kumar Pandey, director (secondary education) said that the exam was cancelled in 24 districts on “suspicion of paper leak" of series 316 ED and 316 EI of Intermediate English exam in Ballia and as these series of question papers had been sent to these 24 districts. “The fresh date for the Intermediate English exam to be held in these 24 districts would be announced soon," he added.

The Intermediate and high school exams that started on 24 March as per the original exam schedule this year are to be be completed in 15 and 12 working days respectively.

A total of 8,373 exam centres have been set up across the state by the Prayagraj-headquartered UP Board. For latest upates, students are advised to visit the official website upmsp.edu.in

Districts where English exams are cancelled

The districts in which the exam was cancelled following the paper leak includes Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli.

