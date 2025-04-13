UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2025 Result LIVE: When will UPMSP declare scores on upmsp.edu.in?

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2025 Result LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP is yet to announce the UP Board Result Date 2025. Recently some social media handles claimed that the result would be declared on April 15. However UPMSP clarified that April 15 date for UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam result is fake and asked students to keep checking the official website.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2025 Result LIVE: When will results be declared? The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in the second half of April 2025. Although no official date has been confirmed.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2025 Result LIVE: Where to Check Results? Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2025 Result LIVE: When were exams held? The UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations for 2025 were conducted from February 24 to March 12 across 8,140 centres in Uttar Pradesh. This year, approximately 54.37 lakh students registered for the exams, with 27.32 lakh appearing for Class 10 and 27.05 lakh for Class 12.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2025 Result LIVE: Steps to check results Once released, students can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Click on the relevant result link (Class 10 or Class 12).

Enter your roll number and school code as per your admit card.

Submit and view your marks sheet.

Download and print the result for future reference. UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2025 Result LIVE: When were results declared in 2024? Last year, UPMSP completed answer sheet evaluations by March 31, and the results were announced on April 20, 2024. Similarly, this year’s evaluation process concluded on April 2, suggesting that the results may follow a similar timeline.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2025 Result LIVE: Will results be declared on April 15? While some speculation exists regarding an earlier announcement, there is no official confirmation that the results will be declared on April 15. The UPMSP clarified that the April 15 date for UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2025 Result is fake news.