UP Board 10, 12 Result Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the results of the Matric and Intermediate – Class 10 and 12 – board examinations 2024 soon. The UP Board Class 10, 12 Result will be declared on official website – upresults.nic.in.
Students can check their results on the UPMSP official websites at:
- upmsp.edu.in
- upresults.nic.in
- result.upmsp.edu.in , after the results are declared.
As per the latest update, the UPMSP completed the evaluation process of the answer sheets of both classes on March 30, 2024. Last year, the UPMSP declared the results of both Classes 10 and 12 on April 25 for the Academic Year 2023-24.
Over 55 lakh students appeared for the UP Board High School and Intermediate examination this year. Students can check the board results using SMS facility and DigiLocker as well.
Catch all the updates on UP Board results with Mint.
UPMSP will announce high school and intermediate examination results in a press conference. All related information such as pass percentage, toppers, etc. will be released by UP Board Secretary Dibykant Shukla in the press conference itself.
- Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.
- Click on the UP Board results link, “Download UP Board Result 2024" on the website’s homepage.
- Select the link based on the exam appeared for — High School (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) results.
- Now enter roll Number.
- Submit login credentials.
- Classes 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen
- Download MP Board Results
- Take a printout for future reference
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!