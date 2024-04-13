UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Live Updates: UPMSP to release Matric, Intermediate board scores soon at upresults.nic.in

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST

UP Board Class10, 12 Result Live Updates: UPMSP is expected to declare the results of the Matric and Intermediate board exams soon at upresults.nic.in