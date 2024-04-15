UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2024 set to release on THIS date. Check how to download, official links here
The UP Board Results 2024 for Class 10th and 12th are expected to be announced by April 25. Over 55 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Students can check their results on official websites or through SMS and DigiLocker.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is anticipated to release the UP Board Results 2024 shortly.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message