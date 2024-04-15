The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is anticipated to release the UP Board Results 2024 shortly.

According to a report by Hindustan Times citing sources, “Results of Class 10th and 12th will likely be announced by April 25."

After the results are announced, students can access their scores through the official websites of UPMSP:

- upmsp.edu.in

- upresults.nic.in

result.upmsp.edu.in.

It is to be further noted that this year, over 55 lakh students took the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations.

To check your UPMSP Matric and Intermediate board exam scores, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official websites at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

2. Look for the link labelled “Download UP Board Result 2024" on the homepage and click on it.

3. Choose the appropriate link for the exam you appeared for — either High School (Class 10th) or Intermediate (Class 12th) results.

4. Enter your roll number and submit your login credentials.

5. Your Class 10th or 12th results will then be displayed on the screen.

6. Download your UP Board Results and consider taking a printout for future reference.

Additionally, students have the option to check their results via SMS and utilize DigiLocker to access their board results. To access your UP Board Marksheet on DigiLocker, follow these steps:

Go to the official website, digilocker.gov.in.

2. Look for the link labelled "Class X Marksheet 2024" or "Class XII Marksheet 2024" and click on it.

3. Visit the UP Board link and proceed to register by logging in with your mobile number and Aadhaar card.

4. Make sure to have your registration details, such as your exam roll number, readily available.

According to UPMSP, the Class 10th board examination saw a total of 29,47,311 registered students, whereas 25,77,997 students registered for the intermediate examinations this year. The total number of students registered for the Board exam in the academic year 2023-24 was 55,25,308. However, it's concerning that over 3 lakh students left the exams midway.

