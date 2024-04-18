UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2024: Scores to be out soon? Know how to check results, and other details here
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is likely to release Class 10, 12 Results 2024 soon. Students can access scores on official websites. More than 55 lakh candidates registered for exams, but a considerable number did not appear.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2024 soon. Till now, no announcement has been posted on the official website about the results. As per media reports, results for Class 10th and 12th will likely be announced by April 25. Students can check their scores on the official board websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and result.upmsp.edu.in. The final exams for High School and Intermediate were held by the UPMSP from February 22 to March 9.