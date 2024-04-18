The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2024 soon. Till now, no announcement has been posted on the official website about the results. As per media reports, results for Class 10th and 12th will likely be announced by April 25. Students can check their scores on the official board websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and result.upmsp.edu.in. The final exams for High School and Intermediate were held by the UPMSP from February 22 to March 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's how to check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 board exam scores 1. Go to the official websites at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

2. Look for the link labelled “Download UP Board Result 2024" on the homepage and click on it {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Choose the appropriate link for the exam you appeared for — either High School (Class 10th) or Intermediate (Class 12th) results.

4. Enter your roll number and submit your login credentials.

5. Your Class 10th or 12th results will then be displayed on the screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Download your UP Board Results and consider taking a printout for future reference.

According to UPMSP, 55,25,308 candidates registered for the UP Board test in 2024. Of these, 29,99,507 candidates had registered for the high school board exams and 25,25,801 candidates for the intermediate board examination. However, 1,84,986 applicants dropped out of the intermediate board exam while 1,39,022 dropped out of the high school exam.

