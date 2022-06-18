UP Board class 12 result 2022 declared. Get direct link, steps to download marksheet here
- UP Board result 2022: UPMSP has declared the Class 12 board examination results today at 4 pm. Divyanshi of Fatehpur has emerged as the topper with 95.40%
UP Board Class 12 Result 2022 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare the Class 12 board examination results today, 18 June 2022 at 4 pm. Students who wrote the exam can check the result on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
The UPMSP has declared the class 12 board exam result for the year 2022 on 18 June at 4 pm during a press conference held in Prayagraj.
This year saw girls outperform boys in pass percentage.
The overall pass percentage of girls in the UP Board class 12 examination is 90.15%, whereas the overall pass percentage for boys is 81.21%.
Girls have also outshone boys in the Uttar Pradesh class 10th board examinations with a pass percentage of 91.69 against latter's 85.25 per centoys in the UP board class 10 examination, the result for which were declared at 2pm on 18 June.
Divyanshi of Fatehpur has scored the highest marks for the Up Board Class 12 examination that was held between 24 March and 13 April. She secured 95.40% in her UP board class 12 examination, according to official data
The UPMSP has declared the class 12 board examination result at 4pm on 18 June in Prayagraj.
Girls have outperformed boys in the class 12 board exam, just ike in class 10 board exam, results for which were declared earlier today.
Here is the list of toppers
Rank 1
Fatehpur- Divyanshi - 95.40%
Rank 2
Barabanki- Yogesh Pratap Singh - 95%
Prayagraj- Anshika Yadav - 95%
Rank 3
Fatehpur - Bal Krishna - 94%
Kanpur - Prakhar Pathak - 94%
Pryagraj - Diya Mishra - 94%
Pryagraj - Anchal Yadav - 94%
Barabanki - Abhimanyu Verma - 94%
The UPMSP as declared the Class 12 result 2022 on 18 June at 4pm during a press conference. According to the official statement:
Total number of students registered: 2410971
Total number of students appeared: 2237578
Total number of girls who passed: 928706
Total number of boys who passed: 980543
Total number of students that passed the class 12 board examination in 2022 are 199249
The UPMSP has declared the class 12 board examination result for the year 2022.
To view your result on the official website click here
You can also visit https://upresults.nic.in/IntermediateResult.aspx to view your result
The official website for the UP board class 12 result- upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in-- are not working at the moment.
Students are advised to keep refreshing the page to get their results.
Students can also view their results via SMS or on Digilocker
The UPMSP has declared the class 12 board examination result for 2411035 candidates, who had registered for Intermediate exam out of which 2250742 were present and 160293 were absent.
UPMSP will declare the Class 12 board examination result shortly. Here is how to download marksheet
1.Go to upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
2.On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link
3.Enter your board exam roll number and/or other details
4.Submit to download mark sheets
Students are advised to keep their Admit Cards handy for login credentials. They will need --
1. Board exam roll number
2. School code as given on admit card
to check their results on the official websites-
upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
upmspresults.up.nic.in
Bonus marks will be awarded in the following papers:
329FP: 10 marks
324FF: 7 marks
324FH: 3 marks
324FI: 5 marks
324ZB: 4 mark
1.Visit to digilocker.gov.in.
2.Students may sign up for DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card number.
3.Sign in to your DigiLocker account.
4.To obtain your 12th Class Mark Sheet, go to HSC Mark Sheet and SSC Mark Sheet.
5.Choose the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Examination.
6.Enter your roll number and choose the year you graduated from the UP Board from the drop-down option.
7.The UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Keep the hard copy of your result for future reference
1.Visit the official site of upresults.nic.in.
2.Click on UP Board Result 2022 link available on the home page.
3.Enter the login details and click on submit.
4.Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
5.Check the result and download the page.
6.Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UPMSP had released a list of helpline numbers for feedback and suggestions:
1800-180-5310, 1800-180-5312, 1800-180-6607, 1800-180-6608
Type UP12<space>ROLL NUMBER
Send it to 56263.
The candidate will receive the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam result on their mobile number as an SMS.
1. Board exam roll number
2. School code as given on admit card
Here are the step by step guideline for the same
1.Go to upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in
2.On the home page, find and click on the link for Class 10 and Class 12 results
3.Login with your board exam roll number and school code
4.View and download the result page.
-Go to Google Chrome app on your mobile.
-In the search box type upresults.nic.in.
-The UP results link will open.
-Enter the login details at the designated boxes and click on submit.
-Your result will be displayed on the screen.
-Check the result and download the page.
It is advised that you keep a hard copy of the result for future use
-upmsp.edu.in
-results.upmsp.edu.in
-upresults.nic.in
The UPMSP conducted the Class 12 Board exams 2022 from 24 March to 13 April at various exam centres in Uttar Pradesh. The Class 12 Board result 2022 will be announced in the press conference to be conducted by UPMSP at 4 pm
