Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper

UP Board class 12 result 2022 declared. Get direct link, steps to download marksheet here

UP Board Result: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare the Class 12 board examination results today, 18 June 2022 at 4 pm
LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 04:46 PM ISTLivemint

  • UP Board result 2022: UPMSP has declared the Class 12 board examination results today at 4 pm. Divyanshi of Fatehpur has emerged as the topper with 95.40%

UP Board Class 12 Result 2022 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare the Class 12 board examination results today, 18 June 2022 at 4 pm. Students who wrote the exam can check the result on the official website of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Check here for LIVE updates

18 Jun 2022, 04:46 PM IST UP Board Class 12 result: Girls outperform boys

The UPMSP has declared the class 12 board exam result for the year 2022 on 18 June at 4 pm during a press conference held in Prayagraj. 

This year saw girls outperform boys in pass percentage. 

The overall pass percentage of girls in the UP Board class 12 examination is 90.15%, whereas the overall pass percentage for boys is 81.21%.

Girls have also outshone boys in the Uttar Pradesh class 10th board examinations with a pass percentage of 91.69 against latter's 85.25 per centoys in the UP board class 10 examination, the result for which were declared at 2pm on 18 June. 

18 Jun 2022, 04:36 PM IST UP Board Class 12 result: Divyanshi emerges as topper

Divyanshi of Fatehpur has scored the highest marks for the Up Board Class 12 examination that was held between 24 March and 13 April. She secured 95.40% in her UP board class 12 examination, according to official data

18 Jun 2022, 04:33 PM IST UP Board Class 12 result: Topper list

The UPMSP has declared the class 12 board examination result at 4pm on 18 June in Prayagraj. 

Girls have outperformed boys in the class 12 board exam, just ike in class 10 board exam, results for which were declared earlier today. 

Here is the list of toppers 

Rank 1

Fatehpur- Divyanshi - 95.40%

Rank 2

Barabanki- Yogesh Pratap Singh - 95%

Prayagraj- Anshika Yadav - 95%

Rank 3

Fatehpur - Bal Krishna - 94%

Kanpur - Prakhar Pathak - 94%

Pryagraj - Diya Mishra - 94%

Pryagraj - Anchal Yadav - 94%

Barabanki - Abhimanyu Verma - 94%

18 Jun 2022, 04:27 PM IST UP Board Class 12 result: Statistics

The UPMSP as declared the Class 12 result 2022 on 18 June at 4pm during a press conference. According to the official statement:

Total number of students registered: 2410971

Total number of students appeared: 2237578

Total number of girls who passed: 928706

Total number of boys who passed: 980543

Total number of students that passed the class 12 board examination in 2022 are 199249

18 Jun 2022, 04:23 PM IST UP Board Class 12 result: Direct Link to view and download marksheet

The UPMSP has declared the class 12 board examination result for the year 2022. 

To view your result on the official website click here

You can also visit https://upresults.nic.in/IntermediateResult.aspx to view your result

18 Jun 2022, 04:11 PM IST UP Board Class 12 result: Official website not working

The official website for the UP board class 12 result- upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in-- are not working at the moment. 

Students are advised to keep refreshing the page to get their results. 

Students can also view their results via SMS or on Digilocker 

18 Jun 2022, 04:09 PM IST UP Board Class 12 result declared

The UPMSP has declared the class 12 board examination result for 2411035 candidates, who had registered for Intermediate exam out of which 2250742 were present and 160293 were absent.

18 Jun 2022, 04:00 PM IST UP Board Class 12 result : Steps to download marksheet

UPMSP will declare the Class 12 board examination result shortly. Here is how to download marksheet

1.Go to upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

2.On the homepage, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link

3.Enter your board exam roll number and/or other details

4.Submit to download mark sheets

18 Jun 2022, 03:54 PM IST UP Board class 12 result: Minutes before class 12 results are declared

UPMSP will declare the Class 12 board examination result shortly.

Students are advised to keep their Admit Cards handy for login credentials. They will need --

1. Board exam roll number

2. School code as given on admit card

to check their results on the official websites- 

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in 

18 Jun 2022, 03:48 PM IST UP Board class 12 result: Bonus marks for Mathematics paper

UPMSP will declare the Class 12 board examination result shortly. Students who wrote the Class 12 Mathematics exam are slated to get 10 marks as bonus. 

Bonus marks will be awarded in the following papers:

329FP: 10 marks

324FF: 7 marks

324FH: 3 marks

324FI: 5 marks

324ZB: 4 mark

18 Jun 2022, 03:41 PM IST UP Board class 12 result: How to check class 12 result via Digilocker

The UPMSP will declare the class 12 board examination 2022 result at 4pm on 18 June during a press conference. Once declared the result can be viewed via Digilocker

1.Visit to digilocker.gov.in.

2.Students may sign up for DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card number.

3.Sign in to your DigiLocker account.

4.To obtain your 12th Class Mark Sheet, go to HSC Mark Sheet and SSC Mark Sheet.

5.Choose the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Examination.

6.Enter your roll number and choose the year you graduated from the UP Board from the drop-down option.

7.The UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Keep the hard copy of your result for future reference

18 Jun 2022, 03:34 PM IST UP Board class 12 result: Announcement to happen shortly

The UP board class 12 results 2022 is set to be announced by Sarita Tiwari, Director, Secondary education and chairman, Board of Secondary Education in Prayagraj on 18 June, 4pm

18 Jun 2022, 03:12 PM IST UP Board class 12 result: How to check class 12 result

The UPMSP will declare the class 12 board examination 2022 result at 4pm on 18 June during a press conference. Once declared the result can also be on the official website

1.Visit the official site of upresults.nic.in.

2.Click on UP Board Result 2022 link available on the home page.

3.Enter the login details and click on submit.

4.Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

5.Check the result and download the page.

6.Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

18 Jun 2022, 03:07 PM IST UP Board class 12 result: Helpline numbers

The UPMSP will declare the class 12 board examination 2022 result at 4pm on 18 June during a press conference.

UPMSP had released a list of helpline numbers for feedback and suggestions:

1800-180-5310, 1800-180-5312, 1800-180-6607, 1800-180-6608

18 Jun 2022, 02:58 PM IST UP Board class 12 result: How to check via SMS

The UPMSP will declare the class 12 board examination 2022 result at 4pm on 18 June during a press conference. Once declared the result can also be checked via SMS

Type UP12<space>ROLL NUMBER

Send it to 56263.

The candidate will receive the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam result on their mobile number as an SMS.

18 Jun 2022, 02:44 PM IST UP Board class 12 result : Login credentials

The UPMSP will declare the class 12 board examination 2022 result at 4pm on 18 June during a press conference . Students who wrote the exam will to keep the login credentials ready to view their result

1. Board exam roll number

2. School code as given on admit card

18 Jun 2022, 02:37 PM IST UP Board class 12 result : How to view result 

The UPMSP will announce the class 12 board exam result at 4 pm on 18 June. Once declared, the results can be viewed on the official website.

Here are the step by step guideline for the same

1.Go to upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

2.On the home page, find and click on the link for Class 10 and Class 12 results

3.Login with your board exam roll number and school code

4.View and download the result page.

18 Jun 2022, 02:32 PM IST UP Board class 12 result : How to view result on mobile

The UPMSP will announce the class 12 board exam result at 4 pm on 18 June. Once declared, the results can be viewed on your mobile phone

-Go to Google Chrome app on your mobile.

-In the search box type upresults.nic.in.

-The UP results link will open.

-Enter the login details at the designated boxes and click on submit.

-Your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Check the result and download the page.

It is advised that you keep a hard copy of the result for future use

18 Jun 2022, 02:27 PM IST UP Board class 12 result : Websites to view result

The UPMSP will announce the class 12 board exam result at 4 pm on 18 June. Once declared, the result will be available on these websites
-upmsp.edu.in
-results.upmsp.edu.in
-upresults.nic.in

18 Jun 2022, 02:21 PM IST UP Board class 12 result : Exam dates

The UPMSP conducted the Class 12 Board exams 2022 from 24 March to 13 April at various exam centres in Uttar Pradesh. The Class 12 Board result 2022 will be announced in the press conference to be conducted by UPMSP at 4 pm

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!