UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 LIVE: UPMSP to declare results today, check steps, time, websites and more

UPMSP UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is all set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 on Friday, April 25 on its official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
According to the press release, issued by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2025 will be published at 12.30 pm in the official websites on 25 April, 2025.
Apart from the official websites, the students can also check the results on DigiLocker or via SMS.
The UP Board conducted the 10th and 12th final exams from 24 February to 12 March at 8,140 centres across the state.
UPMSP UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: The results will also be available on DigiLocker. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Open the official result portal of DigiLocker in your mobile/computer browser at results.digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to the 'Board Results' section visible on the page.
Step 3: Select "Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education" (UP Board) from the list.
Step 4: Go to the section of exam year (2025), class (10th or 12th).
Enter roll number, class (10th or 12th), date of birth, and other details.
Step 5: Click on submit and check your result displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download and keep a printout of the result.
Note: Candidates will need to register themselves first on DigiLocker to check their results.
UPMSP UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Here are the steps
Step 1: Open to official websites — upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 10 results 2025
Step 3: Enter the required credentials, including roll numbers and dates of birth
Step 4: Submit and view the UP board result 2025 mark sheet
Step 5: Download it for future use.
UPMSP UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: To check UP Board 10th and 12th results 2025 offline via SMS, students will have to send a text message in the format “UP10 ROLLNUMBER” or “UP12 ROLLNUMBER” to 56263.
