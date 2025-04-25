UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 LIVE: UPMSP to declare results today, check steps, time, websites and more

UPMSP UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is all set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 on Friday, April 25 on its official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

According to the press release, issued by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2025 will be published at 12.30 pm in the official websites on 25 April, 2025.

Apart from the official websites, the students can also check the results on DigiLocker or via SMS.

The UP Board conducted the 10th and 12th final exams from 24 February to 12 March at 8,140 centres across the state.

