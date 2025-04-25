UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 LIVE: UPMSP to declare results today, check steps, time, websites and more

  The UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be available on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in after it is announced.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Published25 Apr 2025, 06:00 AM IST
UPMSP UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: Apart from the official websites, the students can also check the results on DigiLocker or via SMS.(HT)

UPMSP UP Board Result 2025 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is all set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 on Friday, April 25 on its official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

According to the press release, issued by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2025 will be published at 12.30 pm in the official websites on 25 April, 2025.

Apart from the official websites, the students can also check the results on DigiLocker or via SMS.

The UP Board conducted the 10th and 12th final exams from 24 February to 12 March at 8,140 centres across the state.





How to check results on DigiLocker

The results will also be available on DigiLocker. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Open the official result portal of DigiLocker in your mobile/computer browser at results.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the 'Board Results' section visible on the page.

Step 3: Select "Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education" (UP Board) from the list.

Step 4: Go to the section of exam year (2025), class (10th or 12th).

Enter roll number, class (10th or 12th), date of birth, and other details.

Step 5: Click on submit and check your result displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and keep a printout of the result.

Note: Candidates will need to register themselves first on DigiLocker to check their results.



How to check results on websites?

Here are the steps

Step 1: Open to official websites — upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the exam result link for Class 10 results 2025

Step 3: Enter the required credentials, including roll numbers and dates of birth

Step 4: Submit and view the UP board result 2025 mark sheet

Step 5: Download it for future use.



How to check results via SMS?

To check UP Board 10th and 12th results 2025 offline via SMS, students will have to send a text message in the format "UP10 ROLLNUMBER" or "UP12 ROLLNUMBER" to 56263.



When were the exams conducted?

The UP Board conducted the 10th and 12th final exams from 24 February to 12 March at 8,140 centres across the state.



Date and time of announcement

The UP Board 10th and 12th results 2025 will be published at 12.30 pm in the official websites.

