UP Board Result 2024 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the results of the High School and Intermediate board examinations 2024 soon. Once the results of both classes are declared, students can check their results on the UPMSP official websites: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in or result.upmsp.edu.in. As per the latest update, the UPMSP completed the evaluation process of the answer sheets of both classes on March 30, 2024. The UPMSP announced the results of both classes for Academic Year 2023-24 on April 25, 2023. This year, more than 55 lakh students took the UP Board High School and Intermediate examination. Students can also check the board results through SMS as well as DigiLocker.
UP Board Result 2024 Live: In Class 12, Mahoba's Shubh Chhapra had topped the UP Board Intermediate exams. The second position was shared by Saurabh Gangwar from Pilinhit and Anamika from Etawah district. Priyanka Upadhayay, Kushi, and Supriya achieved the third position with identical scores.
UP Board Result 2024 Live: The overall pass percentage of Class 12 in 2023 was 75.52 per cent.
UP Board Result 2024 Live: The pass percentage of Class 10 was 89.78 per cent. Speaking of Class 10 2023 topper, Sitapur student Priyanshi Soni had topped with 98.33 per cent while second and third rank was achieved by Kushagra Pandey and Mishkat Noor.
Visit the official site of UPMSP results at upresults.nic.in.
Click on the UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 link available on the home page
Enter the required details and click on submit
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download the page
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
