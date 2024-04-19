LIVE UPDATES

UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: UPMSP to declare Class 10, 12th result tomorrow at 2 pm. Know how to check result

1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2024, 08:49 PM IST

UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 10th, 12th results on Saturday at 2 pm. Students who appeared in exam in 2024 can check their results at UPMSP official websites at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in OR result.upmsp.edu.in