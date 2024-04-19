UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The long wait for students who appeared in the class 10th and class 12th examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSO) is over as the UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams result will be declared on Saturday, April 20. The result will be announced tomorrow at 2 pm. The UP board officials will announce the result and pass percentage of students. Along with this they are expected to announce the toppers list. Students are advised to keep their UP Board Class 10th, 12th roll number and other details ready to check their result.
UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Where to check result?
UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Students who have appeared in the exam can check their result on the UPMSP official websites at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in OR result.upmsp.edu.in
UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: When will the UP Board class 10th,12th result be announced?
UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The UP Board class 10th and class 12th result will be announced tomorrow at 2 pm. Students can check their results on the UPMSP official websites at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in OR result.upmsp.edu.in
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!