Business News/ Education / UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: UPMSP to declare Class 10, 12th result tomorrow at 2 pm. Know how to check result
LIVE UPDATES

UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: UPMSP to declare Class 10, 12th result tomorrow at 2 pm. Know how to check result

1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2024, 08:49 PM IST
Livemint

UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 10th, 12th results on Saturday at 2 pm. Students who appeared in exam in 2024 can check their results at UPMSP official websites at upresults.nic.in,  upmsp.edu.in OR result.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: UPMSP will declare class 10, 12th result on April 20 at 2 pm.
UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: UPMSP will declare class 10, 12th result on April 20 at 2 pm.
