Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: UPMSP to declare Class 10, 12th result tomorrow at 2 pm. Know how to check result

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 PM IST
Livemint

UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 10th, 12th results on Saturday at 2 pm. Students who appeared in exam in 2024 can check their results at UPMSP official websites at upresults.nic.in,  upmsp.edu.in OR result.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: UPMSP will declare class 10, 12th result on April 20 at 2 pm.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.