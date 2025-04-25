UP Board Result 2025: Mahak Jaiswal tops UPMSP Inter exam with 97% in Class 12th — check full list of toppers here

Mahak Jaiswal emerged as the topper in the UPMSP (Intermediate) Class 12th exams. The student of Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College in Prayagraj secured 97.2% in Class 12th board.

The UPMSP or the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announced the UP board Class 10th and 12th results on Friday, April 25. UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results were declared at a press conference at the board’s headquarters in Prayagraj, UP.

Full list of UPMSP Class 12th exams toppers here Rank 1: Mahak Jaiswal (97.2 per cent)

Rank 2: Sakshi, Adarsh Yadav, Shivani Singh, Anushka Singh (96.80 per cent)

Rank 3: Mohini secured 96.40 per cent

The overall pass percentage for class 10 students stood at 90.11 per cent, while for class 12, it was 81.15 per cent, Director of Education (Secondary) Mahendra Dev announced at the council's headquarters here.

Director of Education (Secondary) Mahendra Dev said 30 Class 12 students were among the top 10.

Students can access and download their mark-sheet at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and on the DigiLocker-results.digilocker.gov.in.

To download the mark-sheet, High School students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth on DigiLocker. Intermediate students will have to provide their roll number and their mother's name to access their digital mark sheet.

The UP Board Secretary also said that the physical mark sheets and certificates being issued will be tear-resistant and water-proof, making them more durable and secure.

This year, the UP Board conducted its class 10 and 12 exams across 8,140 centres from February 24 to March 12, 2025. A total of 25,56,992 students appeared for the High School exams, while 25,77,733 students sat for the Intermediate examinations.

UP CM congratulates Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X on Friday, “Hearty congratulations to all the brilliant students who have secured place in the merit list in the 10th and 12th class examinations of Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education!"