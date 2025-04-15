UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Date Latest News: UPMSP shares Big Update; check steps, expected time, date and more

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Date Latest News: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the UP board Class 10th and 12th results 2025 on the official websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. All the students who appeared for the exam can vie their results on the official website after its gets released.

Earlier on Monday, the UPMSP had clearly stated that the Class 10 and 12 results would not be released on 15 April while stating it would be done soon.

It was rumoured that the result will be announced on April 15 the board rejected the claim. “The general public is informed that an information is being disseminated on social media and other mediums that the result of the High School and Intermediate examination for the year 2025 will be declared on 15th April 2025 at 02.00 pm by the Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj. This information is completely false and misleading,” HT quoted the board as saying.

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams were held from February 24 to March 12, 2025.

Along with the UP Board 10th 12th result 2025 result, the board also releases the list of toppers, result statistics, and other information about the result.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Date Latest News: Websites to check results The UPMSP will officially confirm the result date and time, and scores will be displayed at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Date Latest News: Steps to check results Step 1: Visit upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the 10th or 12th result link, as needed.

Step 3: Step Enter your login details.

Step 4: Submit and check the result.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Date Latest News: Last year stats In 2024, a total of over 55 lakh students appeared for the UPMSP board exams at 8,265 examination centres across the state. The overall passing percentage of Class 10 was 89.55 per cent. The girls' passing percentage stood at 93.4, while the boys' passing percentage was 86.05.