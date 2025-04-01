UP Board Result 2025: UPMSP to announce scores for Class 10 & 12 soon; Here’s step-by-step guide to download marksheet

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 Board examination results soon.

UPMSP conducted the Class 10 exams from February 24 to March 12 and Class 12 exams were held from February 24 to March 9.

The results for both examinations are expected to be declared between April 20 and April 25, according to multiple reports.

Nearly 44.37 lakh students appeared for the exams, of which 27.32 lakh were from Class 10 and 27.05 lakh were from Class 12.

Where to check scores? Students can check the results on the official website of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in.

How to check results — a step-by-step guide Step 1: Go to the official website of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Visit the homepage and select the result link.

Step 3: Enter your login details such as roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click submit and your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the mark sheet for future reference.

When were the results announced last year? In 2024, the UP Board results were declared on April 20. Hence, this year as well the students expect the scores during this time. The students are advised to regularly check the UP Board's official website for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 commenced on February 15.