UP Board Result 2025: Yash Pratap Singh tops UPMSP Class 10th exams, secures 97.8% — check full list of toppers here

Yash Pratap Singh emerged as the topper in the UPMSP (High School) Class10th exams. He secured 97.8% in the Class 10th board. He hails from Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh.

ThThe UPMSP or the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad announced the UP board Class 10th and 12th results on Friday, April 25. UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results were declared at a press conference at the board’s headquarters in Prayagraj, UP.

Full list of toppers Rank 1: Yash Pratap Singh (97.83 per cent)

Rank 2: Anshi, Abhishek Kumar Yadav (97.67 per cent)

Rank 3: Ritu Garg, Arpit Verma, Simran Gupta (97.5 per cent)

Students can access and download their mark-sheet at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and on the DigiLocker-results.digilocker.gov.in.

To download the mark-sheet, High School students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth on DigiLocker. Intermediate students will have to provide their roll number and their mother's name to access their digital mark sheet.

The UP Board Secretary also said that the physical mark sheets and certificates being issued will be tear-resistant and water-proof, making them more durable and secure.