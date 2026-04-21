UP Board Result 2026: ‘Coming soon’- Can you check result on Digilocker? When to check scorecard on upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026, with DigiLocker now displaying a 'Coming Soon' status for the UP Board Result 2026. The update has effectively confirmed that scorecards are imminent and that students should be ready to check their results on the official portal, upmsp.edu.in, and on DigiLocker, without delay.
When DigiLocker flags a result as ‘Coming Soon’, it typically signals that the board has completed its internal evaluation process and that results are days, sometimes hours, away from going live. For the roughly 52.3 lakh students who sat the UP Board examinations this year, the update offers the first concrete indication that their wait is nearly over.
Once released, results will be accessible simultaneously on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in. The Class 10 and Class 12 results will go live at the same time, with separate direct links made available the moment they are announced.
This year's UP Board examinations saw a record-breaking turnout, with a combined total of 52,30,184 students registered across both classes.
Class 10 (High School) saw 27,50,843 students registered, while Class 12 (Intermediate) had 24,79,341 students registered.
The scale of the examination makes UPMSP one of the largest school examination boards in the world, and the release of results one of the most closely watched academic events on India's calendar each year.
When the results go live, students can follow these steps to access their scorecards on the official website:
Download and save a printed copy of your scorecard for future reference
DigiLocker offers a convenient alternative for students who want a verified digital copy of their marksheet. Here is how to access it:
For students without reliable internet access, UPMSP offers an SMS-based result service. To use it, type UP10 followed by your roll number for the Class 10 result, or UP12 followed by your roll number for the Class 12 result. Send the message to 56263. Your result will be delivered directly to the same mobile number.
The official marksheet will carry a comprehensive record of each student's performance. Students can expect to find the following on their scorecard: name, roll number, father's and mother's name, date of birth, school and district code, subject names, marks obtained in theory and practical or internal assessment, total marks per subject, grand total, final result (pass or not pass), division and grades.
Students who do not pass in more than two subjects will be eligible to sit compartment examinations, a second opportunity offered by UPMSP to those who fall just short of the passing threshold.
For those who excel, recognition awaits. UPMSP will award cash prizes and laptops to students who achieve outstanding results in both Class 10 and Class 12, as part of an incentive programme designed to celebrate academic achievement across Uttar Pradesh.
The exact date and time of the result announcement have not yet been officially confirmed. Students are advised to check upmsp.edu.in and the DigiLocker portal regularly for the latest updates.
UP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2026 will be released simultaneously on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and DigiLocker. The exact date will be announced shortly by UPMSP.
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