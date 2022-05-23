Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the results for UP Board Classes 10th and 12th exams held in 2022 by 25 May or latest by 29 May.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the results for UP Board Classes 10th and 12th exams held in 2022 by 25 May or latest by 29 May.
A previous report had confirmed the dates.
A previous report had confirmed the dates.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
However, the exact date of result declaration is yet to be confirmed by UPMSP. Moreover, results for both classes 10 and 12 are expected to be released together.
Students who wrote the UP Board exam for class 10 and class 12 this year can check their results on the official websites- upresults.nic.in and umpsp.edu.in.
Students are advised to keep a check on the official websites for further updates about results.
UPMSP conducted UP Board classes 10 and 12 exams from 24 March to 12 April 2022. This year, over 51 lakh students registered to appear for the exams.
Here's how candidates can check UP Board results.
-Go to the official website of UP board: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in
-Click on Class 10/12 result link
-You will be directed to a new webpage
-Enter your registered credentials and login
-Your UP Board Class 10/12 result will appear on the screen
-Check your result and save it for future reference