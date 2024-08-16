UP Police Admit Card 2024: Steps to download exam slip at uppbpb.gov.in, check details

  The UPPBPB Constable examinations will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024 at various exam centres across the state to fill 60,244 posts of police constables.

Livemint
16 Aug 2024, 07:08 PM IST
UPPBPB will take place in two shifts -- one from 10 am to 12 noon and second from 3-5 pm.
UPPBPB will take place in two shifts -- one from 10 am to 12 noon and second from 3-5 pm. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is all set to release the admit card for the UP Police exam city slip for on 16 August.

The UPPBPB Constable examinations will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024 at various exam centres across the state to fill 60,244 posts of police constables. They will take place in two shifts – one from 10 am to 12 noon and second from 3-5 pm.

All the applying candidates can download the intimation slip from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

How to download hall tickets:

Step 1: Open the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on UP Police Admit Card 2024 link, which is available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details, and following this click on submit.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card ad get a hard copy of the same.

Why gap between exam days:

The UPPBPB has decided to keep the gap between the written examination keeping in mind of the Janmashtami holiday falling on 26 August.

Paper leak incident:

Earlier on 17 and 18 February, the UPPBPB constable exam in four shifts where over 48 lakh aspirants appeared. But with the incident of question paper leak, the state government cancelled the exams on 24 February. Later the government assured they will conduct the exam in next six months.

What official notice reads?

The official notice reads, as quoted by HT, “The link will be displayed on the website of the Recruitment Board https://uppbpb.gov.in on 16.08.2024 at 5:00 pm. Candidates should download and check the examination district/city information slip of their written examination by logging in through their registration number and date of birth. Candidates should read the instructions given in this along with the notification of this recruitment dated 23.12.”

First Published:16 Aug 2024, 07:08 PM IST
