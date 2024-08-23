UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: CCTV and drones monitor are being used to minitor the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2024 exam which was initially canceled in February due to a paper leak.

Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024: Large number of candidates have started arriving at various exam centres in the state to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024. Nearly 48 lakh aspirants would be competing to fill 60,244 posts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Visuals shared by news agency ANI shows aspirants making their way to centers in cities including Lucknow, Noida, Ayodhya, and Varanasi among others. The visuals also showed that following thorough checking by police, the candidates are being permitted to enter the examination centers.

It’s important to note that this re-examination comes after the original Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam was cancelled in February due to allegations of a paper leak.

The recuitment exam is set to be held for over 60,000 vacancies. The exams will be conducted in two shifts on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31. The first shift starts from 10 am to noon, and the second shift will start from 3 pm to 5 pm. The tests will be held at 67 exam centers across the state, with approximately 5 lakh candidates expected to appear for each shift, a report by ANI stated. The UPPBPB has decided to keep the gap between the written examinations, keeping in mind that the Janmashtami holiday falls on 26 August.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Noida Joint CP Shivhari Meena said, “The exam is being held at 18 centres of the city. The security teams have been deployed. We are ensuring that frisking and checking of aspirants are being conducted properly. DCP Traffic and his team have been deployed for proper traffic management..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DCP Central Lucknow Raveena Tyagi said, “CCTV monitoring is being done at all exam centres. Police arrangements are done at all major bus stands, railway stations and metro stations. Several holding areas across the city are made for aspirants. The facility of city buses and inter-district buses is available. Smart City Control and drones being used for surveillance," as quoted by ANI UP.

DIG Muniraj G from the Moradabad Range mentioned that the division has been organized into 11 zones and 32 sectors. The verification of identification and facial recognition will be conducted using artificial intelligence.

Exam was cancelled in February The exam, initially conducted on February 17 and 18, was canceled due to issues related to paper leaks. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intervened, ordering the cancellation and mandating that a new Police Recruitment 2024 exam be held within six months, ensuring it would be conducted transparently. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}