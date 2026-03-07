UP Scholarship 2026: Steps to check payment status at scholarship.up.gov.in – Direct link here

UP Scholarship 2026: The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government provides scholarships to the students of the state so that students facing financial strain could continuing their education. Students belonging to General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and several minority communities are eligible for this scheme provided their family income is not more than 2.5 lakh.

According to the website, over 84 lakh students have successfully submitted the application for 2025-26 academic session. A total of 18,64,427 beneficiaries have been identified. As many as 89,84,316 candidates have done One Time registration, which is a mandatory step before application. Sponsored by Social Welfare Department, Backward Class Welfare Department, Minority Welfare Department and Tribal Development Department, the scheme offers Pre Matric and Post Matric Scholarships.

Students who have registered for the scholarship can check their UP Scholarship status 2026 online at the official website, scholarship.up.gov.in.

How to check UP Scholarship status 2026 Steps to check UP Scholarship status 2026 online are given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at scholarship.up.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to “Click to check payment status” tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the current academic year such as 2025-26.

Step 4: Enter username, password and security code before clicking on Log In.

Step 5: Scholarship status of the applicant will appear on the screen. Download the status slip and save it for future reference.

Candidates can also track the payment status through applicant login section.

How to apply for UP scholarship After successfully generation of OTR, OTR Number will be displayed as well as it will be sent to registered mobile number only after that student can apply for UP scholarship.

Step 1: After completing OTR generation process, the students will receive OTR Number on their registered mobile number.

The OTR generation process involves 3 steps — Mobile number authentication, Aadhaar e-KYC and OTR number generation.

Step2: After OTR generation, the candidate must register for the scholarship.

Step 3: Enter requisite details to submit form.

Step 4: This will be followed by biometric authentication and verification.

Step 5: Computerised scrutiny of submitted applications will take place which will be followed by verification from district scholarship committee.