UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Visit upmsp.edu.in to check pass-fail status, digital marksheet at 4 pm — Steps to check

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all prepared to release the Class 10 and 12 board examination results today. The UP Board examinations were conducted from 18 February to 12 March 2026 across 8,033 examination centres in the state. To qualify in the UPMSP examinations, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject
The evaluation process for the answer sheets commenced on 18 March and was initially expected to wrap up by 1 April. However, several festivals were observed in this period due to which the process of assessment of answer scripts got delayed and the deadline was extended till 4 April.
Direct link for UP Board 10th Result 2026
Direct link for UP Board 12th Result 2026
Students who appeared in the UP Board High School and Intermediate level examinations this year will be able to check their scorecard at upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in at 4:00 pm.
To check and download Class 10 and 12 UP Board Result 2026, follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link.
Step 3: Enter details like class, roll number, year and school code to check result.
Step 4: Click on the submit button.
Step 5: The UP Board Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.
Catch all UP Board Class 10 and 12 result updates here
upmsp.edu.in
results.digilocker.gov.in
As many as 249 evaluation centres were set up across Uttar Pradesh. Around 150,000 examiners evaluated nearly 30 million answer sheets.
This year, around 52 lakh students appeared for the UP Board examination, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students.
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