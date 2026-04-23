Subscribe
Live Update

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Visit upmsp.edu.in to check pass-fail status, digital marksheet at 4 pm — Steps to check

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP to announce UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2026 today at 4 PM. Stay tuned for the direct result link, topper list, pass percentage, and step-by-step guide to download your marksheet.

Fareha Naaz
Updated23 Apr 2026, 08:28:41 AM IST
UPMSP will announce UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2026 today at upmsp.edu.in.
UPMSP will announce UP Board Class 10th and 12th Results 2026 today at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all prepared to release the Class 10 and 12 board examination results today. The UP Board examinations were conducted from 18 February to 12 March 2026 across 8,033 examination centres in the state. To qualify in the UPMSP examinations, students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject

The evaluation process for the answer sheets commenced on 18 March and was initially expected to wrap up by 1 April. However, several festivals were observed in this period due to which the process of assessment of answer scripts got delayed and the deadline was extended till 4 April.

Direct link for UP Board 10th Result 2026

Direct link for UP Board 12th Result 2026

When and where to check UP Board Result

Students who appeared in the UP Board High School and Intermediate level examinations this year will be able to check their scorecard at upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in at 4:00 pm.

How to check Class 10 and 12 UP Board Result 2026

To check and download Class 10 and 12 UP Board Result 2026, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link.

Step 3: Enter details like class, roll number, year and school code to check result.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The UP Board Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.

Catch all UP Board Class 10 and 12 result updates here

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
23 Apr 2026, 08:28:41 AM IST

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Key details to check in UP Board scorecard

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad result will include the following details in the scorecard:

  • Student's name
  • Roll Number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks division/grade result status (Pass/Fail)

23 Apr 2026, 08:20:42 AM IST

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Direct link for Class 10 and 12 board exam results

23 Apr 2026, 08:03:31 AM IST

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Now internet? Here's how to check 10th, 12th scores via SMS

Step 1: Create a new message

Step 2: Type UP12 [Roll Number] — For Class 12

Type UP10 [Roll Number] — For Class 10

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: The result will be sent to the same mobile number

23 Apr 2026, 07:47:23 AM IST

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Alternate official websites to track updates

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

23 Apr 2026, 07:41:09 AM IST

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: How to check Class 10 or 12 UP Board result 2026 using DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit results.digilocker.gov.in or DigiLocker app. Log in using the Username and Password

Step 2: Go to ‘Profile’ and sync your mobile number

Step 3: Navigate to the 'Board Result' category and search for ‘Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad’

Step 4: Select 'Class X Marksheet' or ‘Class XII Marksheet’

Step 5: Enter roll number and select the passing year as 2026.

Step 6: Click on 'Submit'. Your digital marksheet will then be available in the 'Issued Documents' section of DigiLocker account.

Advertisement
23 Apr 2026, 07:36:46 AM IST

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP lists 2 official websites for scorecard at 4 PM

upmsp.edu.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

23 Apr 2026, 07:32:06 AM IST

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Assessment complete at 249 evaluation centres

As many as 249 evaluation centres were set up across Uttar Pradesh. Around 150,000 examiners evaluated nearly 30 million answer sheets.

23 Apr 2026, 07:28:28 AM IST

UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Over 52 lakh students eagerly await UPMSP 10th, 12th result

This year, around 52 lakh students appeared for the UP Board examination, including 27,61,696 high school students and 25,76,082 intermediate students.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeEducationUP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Visit upmsp.edu.in to check pass-fail status, digital marksheet at 4 pm — Steps to check
Read Next Story