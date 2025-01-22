UPSC CSE 2025: The Union Public Service Commission is inviting applications for a total of 1129 vacancies. Interested candidates can register at upsconline.nic and submit their application before the deadline.

UPSC CSE 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday published the notification for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) and Indian Forest Service Exam (IFS) for the year 2025. Interested candidates can access the notice at the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Commission is inviting applications for a total of 1129 vacancies. Among the total, 979 are for CSE while the remaining 150 are for IFS. The registration window opened on January 22 and the online application portal closes on February 11, 2025. Aspiring candidates can register for these by visiting upsconline.nic.in website.

How to apply for UPSC CSE Exam 2025 ? Candidates need to follow the below mentioned steps to apply for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1: Visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in and then click on 'Examination' section

Step 2: Click on the 'Apply Online' link.

Step 3: Enter all required details, including name, date of birth, and contact information for One one-time registration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: Fill the application form - provide personal details, educational qualifications, and preferred exam centres.

Step 5: Upload necessary documents - a recent photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay Rs. 100 application fees through online banking, debit/credit card, or by visiting a designated bank branch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, female candidates and those from SC/ST/PWD categories are exempted from application fee payment. Save and download a copy of the application for future reference after submission.

Applicants will have to appear for the UPSC CSE Prelims Exam which is scheduled for May 25 (Sunday).