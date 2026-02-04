Subscribe

UPSC 2026: CSE, IFS notifications out at upsc.gov.in for 933 vacancies; steps to apply, deadlines – All you need to know

UPSC 2026: The notification for CSE, IFS exam has been published on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Updated4 Feb 2026, 06:54 PM IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026. As per the official UPSC Notification 2026, the UPSC has released 933 vacancies.

The notification was published on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC exam will be conducted in three stages:

  1. Prelims, which consists of an objective-type screening test;
  2. Mains, a descriptive examination testing in-depth knowledge and analytical skills;
  3. and the Interview/Personality Test, which assesses overall personality, decision-making, and suitability for administrative roles.

UPSC examination deadlines

The online application process for eligible candidates began on 4 February and will remain open until February 24, 2026, up to 6 pm. Applications can be submitted through upsconline.nic.in.

A total of 933 vacancies will be filled through the Civil Services Examination.

Here are the deadlines candidates need to keep in mind:

UPSC application events for Year 2026
Date
Notification release
February 4, 2026
Online application start
February 4, 2026
Last date to apply
February 24, 2026
Preliminary examination
May 24, 2026
Main examination
August 21, 2026

UPSC 2026 examination: How to apply? Check step-by-step guide here

Candidates can apply for the UPSC 2026 examination by the following steps:

  1. Candidates must apply online through the official website: https://upsconline.nic.in

2. Before filling out the application form, candidates are advised to carefully read the General Instructions, profile/module-wise instructions, and guidelines for uploading documents.

3. Applicants are required to submit accurate personal and academic details, including date of birth and educational qualifications, as specified by the Commission.

4. Candidates must complete the application using their Universal Registration Number (URN) and the Common Application Form (CAF).

5. Failure to provide the required information or supporting documents along with the CAF will lead to cancellation of candidature for the examination, the UPSC said in its notification.

What is the application fee?

– Applicants belonging to General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of 100. The payment can be done online.

– Applicants belonging to SC, ST, and female categories also need to pay the same application fee of 100.

– Only Physically Handicapped (PH) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) applicants are exempted from paying the application fee.

