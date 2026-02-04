UPSC 2026: CSE, IFS notifications out at upsc.gov.in for 933 vacancies; steps to apply, deadlines – All you need to know

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026. As per the official UPSC Notification 2026, the UPSC has released 933 vacancies.
The notification was published on the official website, upsc.gov.in.
UPSC exam will be conducted in three stages:
The online application process for eligible candidates began on 4 February and will remain open until February 24, 2026, up to 6 pm. Applications can be submitted through upsconline.nic.in.
A total of 933 vacancies will be filled through the Civil Services Examination.
Here are the deadlines candidates need to keep in mind:
|UPSC application events for Year 2026
|Date
|Notification release
|February 4, 2026
|Online application start
|February 4, 2026
|Last date to apply
|February 24, 2026
|Preliminary examination
|May 24, 2026
|Main examination
|August 21, 2026
Candidates can apply for the UPSC 2026 examination by the following steps:
2. Before filling out the application form, candidates are advised to carefully read the General Instructions, profile/module-wise instructions, and guidelines for uploading documents.
3. Applicants are required to submit accurate personal and academic details, including date of birth and educational qualifications, as specified by the Commission.
4. Candidates must complete the application using their Universal Registration Number (URN) and the Common Application Form (CAF).
5. Failure to provide the required information or supporting documents along with the CAF will lead to cancellation of candidature for the examination, the UPSC said in its notification.
– Applicants belonging to General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹100. The payment can be done online.
– Applicants belonging to SC, ST, and female categories also need to pay the same application fee of ₹100.
– Only Physically Handicapped (PH) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) applicants are exempted from paying the application fee.