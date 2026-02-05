UPSC bars candidates already ‘selected, appointed’ as IFS, IAS from Civil Services Exam 2026; check CSE guidelines here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released a notification on Wednesday, announcing 933 vacancies for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026.

However, the guidelines governing eligibility restrict candidates already appointed or selected as IAS or IFS officers. Giving no second chance to candidates already appointed as IAS or IFS officers on their previous examination, the Commission bars candidates from eligibility in CSE 2026.

A similar rule is in place for those “selected or appointed” to the Indian Police Service (IPS), which implies that they will not be eligible for CSE 2026.

The UPSC laid down strict rules, imposing restrictions on IAS or IFS officers' reattempt. The circular dated 4 February states, “A candidate who is appointed to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) based on the results of an earlier Examination and continues to be a member of that Service will not be eligible to appear at the Civil Services Examination-2026.”

If a candidate gets appointed to the post of IAS or IFS after appearing for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2026, then he/she will not be allowed to appear in the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2026 if “the candidate continues to be a member of that Service.” This implies that the candidate will have to let go the current appointment to appear for the Mains exam. In case the candidate retains the membership of the previous Service, he will not be considered eligible, even if he/she qualifies CSE 2026 preliminary exam.

Further outlining the eligibility rules, the notice states, “In case such a candidate is appointed to the IAS or IFS after the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2026 is over and the candidate continues to be a member of that Service, the candidate shall not be eligible to appear in the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2026 notwithstanding having qualified in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2026."

However, UPSC's rules are less restrictive for IPS appointments. If a candidate is selected for IPS or a Central Service Group 'A' on the basis of result of the CSE-2026 then they have the option to appear in CSE-2027 provided certain conditions are met.

CSE rules over number of attempts General category candidates can make 6 attempts at qualifying the Civil Services Examination (CSE). UPSC provides relaxation in the number of attempts for reserved categories.

“An attempt at a Preliminary Examination shall be deemed to be an attempt at the Civil Services Examination,” the notification states.