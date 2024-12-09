UPSC CSE Mains Result 2024 Declared: The Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Mains Result 2024. Candidates can check the result on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

How to check UPSC Mains Result 2024? UPSC aspirants who appeared for the Civil Services Main Examination 2024 must follow the below mentioned steps to download the result.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Cn the home page, click on UPSC Mains Result 2024 link.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new PDF file where candidates can check the result with their roll numbers.

Step 4: Save and download the file. Take a printout and keep the hard copy for further reference.

The cutoff marks, merit list, and other details apart from the results will be available on the official website. Qualifying candidates will be eligible to appear in the next round that will take place next month, in January 2025. The next round is personal interview.

The registration for the recruitment drive began on February 14 and ended on March 5. This was followed by the prelims examination, which were conducted on June 16, and their result was announced in the following month, on July 1. This recruitment process is taking place to appoint qualifying candidates to 1,056 vacant posts.