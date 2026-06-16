UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result Out; Over 13,300 clear, check

On Monday, the civil services preliminary exam results were declared and this time as many as 13,343 candidates have qualified, as per the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The prelims examination was held on May 24.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Result 2026 "This year, against 1,016 vacancies notified for the Civil Services Examination, 2026, a total of 13,343 candidates have been shortlisted for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026," a statement issued by the UPSC said.

Last year, 14,161 candidates were shortlisted for the Civil Services (Main) Examination against 1,087 vacancies.

The civil services examination is conducted every year by the Commission to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The test takes place in three stages, including the preliminary, main and interview/personality test. Several candidates appear annually for the examination.

What's next for qualified candidates? As per the rules of the examination, all the qualified candidates will be provided a window for submitting/updating the details including "submission of fee of ₹200 for admission into the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 except in the case of fee exempted candidates viz. Female/PwBD/SC/ST candidates", it said.

Candidates will also have to provide/update "scribe details, assistive device and question paper in large font (for Main Examination)" and "Filling up the cadre preference for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026", the Commission added.

Candidates are required to fill up these details and complete their submission on the official website of UPSC from 19 to 28 June.

As per the Commission, all candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 must log in to the official portal during the specified application window and update or reconfirm their details before submitting the application form.

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It must be noted that completing this step is mandatory for the generation of the e-admit card. Candidates who will fail to do so, will not be allowed to appear for the next stage of the examination.

It also added that even candidates who have already uploaded the required documents and do not have any changes to make must log in, verify their details and submit the form to obtain their e-admit card.

UPSC further clarified that the marks, cut-off marks and answer keys for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 will be released on its official website only after the entire Civil Services Examination and Indian Forest Service Examination processes are completed and the final results are declared.