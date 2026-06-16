UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result Out; Over 13,300 clear, check

On Monday, the civil services preliminary exam results were declared and this time as many as 13,343 candidates have qualified, as per the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The prelims examination was held on May 24.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Result 2026 "This year, against 1,016 vacancies notified for the Civil Services Examination, 2026, a total of 13,343 candidates have been shortlisted for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026," a statement issued by the UPSC said.

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Last year, 14,161 candidates were shortlisted for the Civil Services (Main) Examination against 1,087 vacancies.

The civil services examination is conducted every year by the Commission to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The test takes place in three stages, including the preliminary, main and interview/personality test. Several candidates appear annually for the examination.

What's next for qualified candidates? As per the rules of the examination, all the qualified candidates will be provided a window for submitting/updating the details including "submission of fee of ₹200 for admission into the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 except in the case of fee exempted candidates viz. Female/PwBD/SC/ST candidates", it said.

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Candidates will also have to provide/update "scribe details, assistive device and question paper in large font (for Main Examination)" and "Filling up the cadre preference for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026", the Commission added.

Candidates are required to fill up these details and complete their submission on the official website of UPSC from 19 to 28 June.

As per the Commission, all candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 must log in to the official portal during the specified application window and update or reconfirm their details before submitting the application form.

Also Read | UPSC rolls out face authentication at exam centres to curb impersonation

It must be noted that completing this step is mandatory for the generation of the e-admit card. Candidates who will fail to do so, will not be allowed to appear for the next stage of the examination.

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It also added that even candidates who have already uploaded the required documents and do not have any changes to make must log in, verify their details and submit the form to obtain their e-admit card.

UPSC further clarified that the marks, cut-off marks and answer keys for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 will be released on its official website only after the entire Civil Services Examination and Indian Forest Service Examination processes are completed and the final results are declared.

Helpline The candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their issue(s) (if any) in respect of the examination on telephone number 011-40303444/24041001 of the Commission's call centre which will remain operational from 9 AM to 8 PM, as per the official statement.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.