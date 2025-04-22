UPSC CSE Final Result OUT at upsc.gov.in; Shakti Dubey secures rank 1; check steps, merit list

UPSC CSE Final Result OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 today, April 22. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website — upsc.gov.in.
Shakti Dubey has secured the first rank in UPSC CSE 2024 exams. Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag secured the second and third ranks.
Here are the names of the top 10 rank holders of UPSC CSE 2024 exams:
1. Shakti Dubey
2. Harshita Goyal
3. Dongre Archit Parag
4. Shah Margi Chirag
5. Aakash Garg
6. Komal Punia
7. Aayushi Bansal
8. Raj Krishna Jha
9. Aditya Vikram Agarwal
10. Mayank Tripathi
A total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B,’ across different categories:
|Category
|No of candidates recommended
|General Category
|335
|EWS
|109
|OBC
|318
|SC category
|160
|ST category
|87
|Total
|1009
Candidates can check the UPSC CSE Results for 2024 through the following steps:
1.Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in
2. Look for the latest updates under the “What’s New” section on the homepage.
3. Click on the link titled “UPSC CSE (IAS) Result 2024” — a PDF document will open.
4. Download the PDF and search for your roll number in the list.
5. Save the PDF for future reference.
As per the UPSC CSE 2024 result notification, marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the result. This means that marks are likely to be available around May 7, 2025.
Shakti Dubey qualified the UPSC CSE 2024 examinations with Political Science & International Relations as her optional subject. She has done her graduation (B.Sc.) in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad, stated the UPSC's latest release.
Here's a glimpse at Harshita Goyal, the second rank holder's education and other toppers' optional subjects:
1. Harshita Goyal - She is a Commerce graduate from MS University of Baroda, and had Political Science & International Relations as her optional subject.
2. Dongre Archit Parag - He is a B.Tech graduate in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from VIT. He had Philosophy as his optional subject.
3. Shah Margi Chirag - She completed his B.E. in Computer Engineering from Gujarat Technological University, Ahmedabad, and had Sociology as her optional subject.
4. Aakash Garg - He completed his B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi, and had Sociology as his optional subject.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 Merit List on its official website — upsc.gov.in.
The Commission will also release detailed information about the toppers, including their All India Ranks (AIR), names, categories, and final marks.
Widely regarded as one of the most competitive exams in India, the UPSC CSE attracts lakhs of aspirants each year. It serves as the entry point to esteemed positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Indian Trade Service (ITS), and other Group A and Group B central services.
Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates