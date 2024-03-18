UPSC CSE: JMI opens window for free Civil Services coaching today; From entrance test dates to timings, all details here
UPSC CSE: The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University opened its online application window for free coaching on Monday, March 18.
UPSC CSE: The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University opened its online application window for free coaching on Monday, March 18.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message