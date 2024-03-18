UPSC CSE: The Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University opened its online application window for free coaching on Monday, March 18.

The Centre for Coaching and Career Planning is inviting applicants for free coaching and also offers hostel facilities to candidates preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary-cum-Main examination 2024.

Candidates can register for the free UPSC coaching at the official website: jmicoe.in. The registration link will be active till May 19.

The university has 100 vacant seats for which it will conduct entrance test. Moreover, all the admitted students will be provided with hostel accommodation. However, in case of unavailability of accommodation due to limited seats, candidates with higher merit ranks in the entrance test will be given priority while considering allotment of hostel seats.

Students will be charged a monthly hostel maintenance amount of ₹1000 per month that has to be paid six months in advance. The UPSC entrance exam will be conducted across ten centres including Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Malappuram.

The entrance test is scheduled to take place on June 1 in two shifts. The two-hour long first shift will be of Paper 1 comprising objective type questions of General Studies and will begin at 10:00 am and conclude by noon. Meanwhile, the second shift of Paper 2 comprising long answer questions will be of one-hour duration and will begin at 12:00 pm and wrap up by 1:00 pm.

The result of the entrance test will be released on June 20, Thursday. The interview round will tentatively commence from June 24 and conclude by July 7. The final results will be declared on July 12.

The UPSC Preliminary test series is tentatively scheduled from January 2025 to April 2025 while the Mains test series is scheduled from June 2025 to September 2025.

Candidates must visit the official website for more information.

