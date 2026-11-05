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UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026 out at upsc.gov.in: When will marksheets be available, where will interviews be held?

The UPSC Civil Services Mains examination was conducted between August 21 and August 30, 2026. A total of 13,343 candidates had qualified for the Mains examination after clearing the Civil Services Preliminary Examination.

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Published5 Nov 2026, 10:14 PM IST
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UPSC Mains Result 2026 out at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Mains Result 2026 out at upsc.gov.in.(MINT_PRINT)
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Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services (Main) Examination can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

A total of 2,526 candidates have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview).

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What happens after the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026?

Candidates who have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2026 will have to fill in or update the required details in their online application forms before appearing for the Personality Test (interview).

The facility to update the application form will be available on the UPSC online portal from November 11 to November 25, 2026, until 6 pm.

The UPSC Civil Services Mains examination was conducted between August 21 and August 30, 2026. A total of 13,343 candidates had qualified for the Mains examination after clearing the Civil Services Preliminary Examination.

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How can candidates check the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

1. Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

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2. Navigate to the ‘Written Results’ section.

3. Find the link titled ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026’.

4. Click on the link to open the result PDF.

5. Use the search option to find your roll number in the document.

6. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Where will the UPSC Civil Services interviews be conducted?

The Personality Tests will be conducted at the Union Public Service Commission's office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.

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Candidates will be able to download their e-Summon letters from the UPSC website and the online application portal. The Commission has clarified that no physical summons letters will be sent to candidates.

When will UPSC CSE Mains marksheets be released?

The marksheets of all candidates will be uploaded to the Commission's official website within 15 days of the declaration of the final result, following the completion of the Personality Tests.

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Candidates will be able to access their marksheets for 30 days after they are uploaded.

What does the UPSC Personality Test assess?

The Personality Test, commonly referred to as the UPSC interview, evaluates a candidate's overall suitability for a career in the civil services.

It assesses several qualities, including intellectual ability, judgement, social traits and leadership skills, which are considered important for candidates aspiring to join the civil services.

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